Managing complex medication schedules could soon be as easy as taking one pill a day, thanks to a breakthrough from engineers at the University of California San Diego. A newly developed capsule can be packed with multiple medications, each set to release at specific times throughout the day. This innovation, published in Matter, aims to simplify medication adherence, minimize the risk of missed doses, and reduce the chance of accidental overdoses.

The capsule is designed to streamline how patients manage chronic conditions that require multiple daily medications. Rather than juggling several pills with different dosing schedules, patients would take one capsule that handles everything automatically. This approach is especially promising for conditions like Parkinson’s disease or cardiovascular issues, where precise timing can be crucial for effectiveness.

Inside the capsule, medications are separated into individual compartments. These compartments are divided by barriers composed of a matrix of lactose, maltose, and a pH-responsive polymer. This polymer protects the drugs from stomach acid and dissolves only in a more alkaline environment. By fine-tuning the polymer’s density, the researchers can control how quickly each barrier breaks down, enabling timed release of each drug throughout the day.

The capsule itself is made from vegetable cellulose, and its structure includes a protective pH-responsive coating around the body, while the cap dissolves immediately upon reaching the stomach. This initiates the release of the first medication.

In addition to its timed release system, the capsule includes microscopic magnesium particles that perform several key functions. When these particles come into contact with stomach acid, they generate hydrogen bubbles, which stir the capsule’s contents and accelerate drug dissolution. This is especially useful for medications that need rapid absorption, such as pain relievers or emergency treatments.

The magnesium particles also neutralize stomach acid in a localized area, briefly creating an alkaline environment that triggers the release of subsequent medications by dissolving the pH-sensitive barriers.

This technology builds on the UC San Diego team’s experience with microrobotics. The same lab has pioneered the use of microscale particles for targeted therapeutic applications, including in vivo animal testing for conditions such as lung infections and critical care illnesses.

To demonstrate the capsule’s capabilities, the researchers created a prototype containing three color-coded doses of levodopa, a common Parkinson’s disease medication. The first dose, aided by magnesium stirrers, was released quickly. The second and third doses were released at slower, staggered intervals. This trial successfully showed the capsule’s ability to deliver medication in precise, timed phases.

Levodopa was chosen for this initial demonstration due to its narrow therapeutic window. Patients with Parkinson’s disease must take it multiple times a day to avoid a drop in drug levels, which can lead to tremors and motor control issues. By ensuring consistent drug release, the new capsule could help maintain stable symptom control throughout the day.

The researchers also envision broader applications for the capsule, including combination therapies. Many patients with cardiovascular disease, for instance, must take multiple drugs such as aspirin, beta blockers, and statins, each at different times. A single capsule could be customized to release these medications in sequence—aspirin in the morning, beta blockers in the afternoon, and statins at night—enhancing therapeutic effectiveness and minimizing side effects.

The next steps for this research include in vivo testing, scaling up production, expanding the capsule’s timed release beyond a 24-hour window, and exploring applications for localized drug delivery within the gastrointestinal tract.

With all materials already FDA-approved, the path to commercialization could be accelerated. The lead researcher is also launching a startup to bring the technology to market, aiming to transform how millions of people manage their medications.

