An interdisciplinary project at the University of South Florida (USF) is leveraging 3D printing to enhance ophthalmological research focused on dry eye disease. This collaboration between the Morsani College of Medicine and the USF IT 3D Print Lab centers on developing a specialized, curved test model to support a newly designed laser scanner. The goal is to improve measurement accuracy of the tear film thickness on the cornea, a key factor in understanding and diagnosing dry eye conditions.

A major obstacle in this type of imaging diagnostics is the complex, curved geometry of the human cornea. Traditional calibration tools, such as the flat 1951 USAF Resolution Test Chart, are inadequate for scanners intended to map curved surfaces. To overcome this, the USF 3D Print Lab team, led by Lucas Tometich, designed a model that closely replicates the natural curvature of the cornea.

Using Autodesk Fusion software, Tometich and his team developed and refined the model to meet the scanner’s calibration needs. They conducted multiple tests to determine the ideal printing orientation and post-processing methods, ultimately using clear photopolymer resin to achieve the highest image clarity. Following successful trials, additional models were produced and delivered for continued testing.

The customized model enabled researchers to test the functionality and feasibility of their imaging system—something that had previously been stalled due to the lack of an appropriate test surface.

This initiative highlights the potential of 3D printing as a bridge between information technology and medical research. The collaboration not only demonstrates the real-world applications of additive manufacturing but also supports the advancement of more accurate and effective diagnostic tools in the field of ophthalmology.

