A clever 3D-printed model by the maker “Overton Prints” is providing gardeners with a humane and effective way to manage woodlice (also known as pillbugs) in their garden beds. Shared for free on the Thingiverse platform, the design can be printed using any standard FDM 3D printer, making it accessible to hobbyists and gardening enthusiasts alike.

Rather than eliminating the woodlice, the goal of the design is to relocate them from sensitive garden areas to locations where they can continue their beneficial role in decomposition—such as compost heaps. The trap works without any bait. Instead, it uses the natural behavior of woodlice, which are drawn to cool, damp, and dark environments. The printed model is designed to recreate this ideal microclimate, making it an attractive refuge for the pests.

The trap consists of four main components: a housing unit, a removable trap insert, a lid, and an optional cover for periods of non-use. The housing is buried flush with the ground, featuring a drainage hole at the base to prevent water accumulation. The trap insert also includes a drainage opening and can be easily removed and emptied without disturbing the housing itself.

Proper placement is essential for maximum effectiveness. According to user feedback, the traps perform best when placed at the edges of flower beds, in shady garden corners, or other areas where woodlice are commonly found. The flat design allows the lid to sit low to the ground, enhancing its appeal as a hiding spot for the insects.

This eco-friendly solution helps gardeners manage woodlice populations without harming the insects or disrupting the garden ecosystem, illustrating how simple technology and thoughtful design can offer sustainable answers to everyday problems.

