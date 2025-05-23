Air conditioning is a modern necessity, offering comfort in a warming world. But this comfort comes at a hidden cost—traditional air conditioners rely on harmful refrigerants that contribute significantly to global warming. Ironically, the very systems designed to cool us are heating the planet.

To change that, a spin-out from the University of Cambridge called Barocal is pioneering a groundbreaking solution: a “soft, waxy solid refrigerant” with zero carbon emissions. Unlike conventional systems, which depend on gaseous fluids prone to leakage and environmental damage, Barocal’s innovation uses solid-state materials that offer a cleaner, greener alternative.

According to Barocal’s website, these newly developed solid materials match the thermal performance of traditional refrigerants without the environmental drawbacks. As global temperatures rise, the demand for air conditioning is exploding—there are already around 2 billion units in operation globally. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts this number could soar to 5.5 billion by 2050, a troubling forecast given that air conditioners are a growing source of greenhouse gas emissions through energy use and refrigerant leakage.

The breakthrough came from a team led by Professor Xavier Moya, a materials physics expert at the University of Cambridge. They focused on creating solid refrigerants that don’t leak and offer 2–3 times the energy efficiency of current cooling systems. The core material, known as a barocaloric material, is a type of organic compound that changes volume under pressure to release or absorb heat—much like traditional fluids, but without the toxic side effects.

These materials are not only affordable and non-toxic, but also easier to recycle. They work through a phenomenon called the barocaloric effect, where “plastic crystal” molecules, constantly in motion, stop spinning under pressure—releasing heat. When pressure is released, the surrounding area cools rapidly. It’s an invisible yet powerful process with massive potential for impact.

Barocal’s technology could reduce cooling-related emissions by up to 75%, offering a radical shift in how we think about climate control. The company, founded by Professor Moya in 2019, has already drawn significant investment, including support from the European Innovation Council and Breakthrough Energy, a climate-focused fund led by Bill Gates.

Barocal’s first prototype is a suitcase-sized air-conditioning unit, using hydraulic pressure to cycle the solid refrigerant within a compact cylinder system. It includes a pump, pressurized chamber, and heat exchangers to manage both heating and cooling processes. Though currently focused on cooling, the same principles could also revolutionize heating technologies in the future.

As the world grapples with climate change, Barocal’s innovation stands out as a promising step toward sustainable, efficient, and environmentally friendly temperature control.

