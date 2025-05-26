The record-setting Prowess drone showcases a number of custom-engineered features, including high-speed 3D-printed propellers designed by its creator, Xu. According to Guinness World Records, the 247-gram microdrone utilizes a lightweight carbon fiber frame and a remarkably thin 3D-printed outer shell just 0.4mm thick. Xu developed his own propellers after determining that no commercial models could meet the performance demands of his high-speed application.

Swiss engineer Samuele Gobbi, the Guinness World Record holder for the fastest remote-controlled quadcopter in a heavier weight class, applauded Xu’s accomplishment. “Building a high-speed quadcopter is already very complex, and he has added a weight limit of less than 250 grams to it, which makes me admire his achievement,” Gobbi remarked.

Xu faced several engineering hurdles during development, including a crash in November caused by motor overload. To optimize performance during the record attempt, he preheated the drone’s battery to around 40°C (104°F). He emphasized the collaborative spirit of the drone speed community and expressed a willingness to share insights with future competitors.

Looking ahead, Xu plans to further refine his design, with a focus on motor and propeller customization to push speeds even higher. “There is no end to the pursuit of extreme speed,” he said, acknowledging that today’s record may be tomorrow’s benchmark as microdrone technology continues to evolve.

