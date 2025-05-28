Canada-based aerospace engineering firm Horizon Aircraft has reached a groundbreaking milestone, becoming the first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) developer to successfully complete a stable wing-borne flight transitionusing a large-scale prototype aircraft featuring a fan-in-wing design. The milestone was achieved with its innovative demonstrator, the Cavorite X7, marking a major step forward in hybrid aviation technology.

The Cavorite X7 is not a conventional eVTOL. While most competitors rely solely on distributed electric propulsion, Horizon’s aircraft combines vertical lift capabilities with the performance and range of a traditional fixed-wing aircraft. Designed for real-world utility, it uses 14 lift fans embedded within the aircraft—five in each wing and two in each forward canard—to enable vertical takeoff and landing, similar to a helicopter.

During takeoff and landing, the aircraft’s patented mechanism allows wing surfaces to slide open, revealing battery-powered lift fans. Once in forward flight, the wing panels close seamlessly, allowing the aircraft to transition into a traditional flight mode powered by a rear-mounted gas turbine engine and push-propeller.

With a hybrid-electric powertrain, the Cavorite X7 is engineered to meet the demands of the emerging Regional Air Mobility (RAM) market. Capable of cruising at up to 250 mph and offering a range of over 500 miles with fuel reserves, it’s designed for versatility in both urban and rural environments. The aircraft can carry six passengers plus a pilot, or up to 1,800 lbs of cargo when using a runway, making it suitable for cargo, medevac, and passenger transport missions.

“This milestone validates our unique approach to flight transition and reinforces the effectiveness of our design,” said Brian Robinson, chief engineer and co-founder of Horizon Aircraft. CEO Brandon Robinson added, “From day one, we’ve focused on practical, scalable innovations using the best available technologies. We’re excited to move forward with our full-scale, piloted technical demonstrator, currently under construction.”

Unlike many eVTOL developers, Horizon aims for the broadest possible operational envelope. The Cavorite X7 will be certified for both IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) and VFR (Visual Flight Rules), enabling it to fly in a wide range of weather conditions. If successful, it would be the first eVTOL-class aircraft to achieve such dual certification.

The aircraft’s name, Cavorite, pays homage to H.G. Wells’ fictional anti-gravity material from The First Men in the Moon, reflecting the ambitious blend of science fiction and cutting-edge engineering embodied in Horizon’s vision for the future of flight.

As the company continues toward full-scale flight trials and eventual certification, the Cavorite X7 represents a bold and practical step toward realizing safe, efficient, and scalable air mobility.

