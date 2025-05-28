Wearable technology is undergoing a transformation — and this time, it’s not driven by electronics. Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a new class of smart textiles that rely on sound waves rather than wires and sensors to monitor motion, touch, and even breathing. Their groundbreaking innovation, called SonoTextiles, turns everyday fabrics into responsive, data-collecting tools through the use of acoustic waves transmitted via glass fibers.

The research team, led by Professor Daniel Ahmed, has successfully integrated glass microfibers into fabric to create garments capable of sensing movement and pressure. Each glass fiber acts as a sensor: a tiny transmitter sends ultrasonic sound waves (around 100 kHz) down the fiber, while a receiver on the opposite end measures any changes in those waves.

“When the fiber bends — from a breath, a gesture, or posture shift — it alters the wave’s length and energy,” explains Yingqiang Wang, co-lead author of the study. Because each fiber operates at a unique frequency, the system avoids the computational complexity that typically plagues multi-sensor textiles, allowing for efficient, real-time monitoringwithout overwhelming data streams.

By weaving the glass fibers into garments at regular intervals, the researchers created prototypes such as a T-shirt that detects breathing and gloves that translate hand gestures into computer commands. This technique avoids the bulk and rigidity of electronic components, offering a more comfortable and flexible user experience.

“Previously, acoustic-based smart textiles had limitations, but we are the first to combine glass fibers with ultrasonic frequencies in a way that’s scalable and responsive,” says Wang.

The name SonoTextiles reflects this integration of sound and fabric. Their potential uses span multiple domains:

Healthcare : Monitor respiratory patterns in asthma patients or detect early warning signs of medical distress.

: Monitor respiratory patterns in asthma patients or detect early warning signs of medical distress. Sports and Fitness : Deliver real-time biomechanical feedback to athletes to enhance performance and prevent injuries.

: Deliver real-time biomechanical feedback to athletes to enhance performance and prevent injuries. Accessibility : Enable gloves to translate sign language into text or speech, improving communication for the hearing-impaired.

: Enable gloves to translate into text or speech, improving communication for the hearing-impaired. Assistive Technology : Alert wheelchair users to reposition, helping prevent pressure ulcers.

: Alert wheelchair users to reposition, helping prevent pressure ulcers. Posture Correction : Provide haptic or visual feedback to improve posture and reduce musculoskeletal issues.

: Provide haptic or visual feedback to improve posture and reduce musculoskeletal issues. Augmented/Virtual Reality: Create immersive, responsive experiences by translating body movements into digital actions.

While SonoTextiles have shown great promise in the lab, there are still challenges to overcome before commercial deployment. “Glass microfibers are excellent sound conductors but can be fragile under stress,” says Ahmed. The team is currently exploring ways to improve durability for everyday wear and tear.

Still, this shift from electronics to acoustics represents a significant evolution in the field of wearables. By using the fabric itself as a sensing medium, SonoTextiles may usher in a new era of lightweight, seamless, and multifunctional smart clothing — one that listens to the body without relying on bulky circuits or batteries.

