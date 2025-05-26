A new recycling technique developed at the University of Leicester uses sound waves to efficiently separate materials in fuel cells, offering a cleaner and faster method to recover valuable components and prevent environmental contamination.

The method specifically targets catalyst-coated membranes (CCMs), which are used in hydrogen-powered technologies like fuel cells and water electrolyzers. These membranes typically combine precious platinum group metals with fluorinated polymer membranes, known as PFAS — substances that pose serious environmental and health risks due to their persistence in ecosystems.

Traditional recycling of these components has been limited by the strong adhesion between the catalyst layers and the PFAS membranes. However, researchers have created a scalable process that uses a combination of organic solvent soaking and water-based ultrasonication to separate the materials. This avoids harsh chemicals and completes the separation in under a minute.

The process employs high-power ultrasound, which generates microscopic bubbles that collapse under pressure, rapidly delaminating the CCMs. Building on this breakthrough, the team developed a continuous recycling method using a custom-designed ultrasonic blade, or sonotrode. This blade cuts through the membrane layers using high-frequency sound waves, making it possible to separate the components in mere seconds at room temperature.

This innovation has the potential to significantly reduce both the economic and environmental costs of fuel cell production. By recovering precious metals like platinum without chemical degradation of PFAS membranes, the process supports a more sustainable and circular economy for clean energy technologies.

The research, conducted in partnership with global sustainable technology leader Johnson Matthey, highlights the power of industry-academic collaboration in advancing practical, scalable solutions for energy sustainability.

As hydrogen fuel cell demand continues to rise — powering vehicles from buses to trains — this ultrasound-driven recycling process could help make the technology more affordable and environmentally responsible. By enabling efficient recovery of critical materials, the method paves the way for cleaner energy systems and a reduced ecological footprint.

By Impact Lab