In a groundbreaking achievement, Korean researchers have successfully produced eco-friendly solar hydrogen using an ultrasmall quantum semiconductor nanocluster—marking the first time in history this has been accomplished. This novel material, comprised of just 26 atoms, is now considered the smallest inorganic semiconductor ever used as a photocatalyst.

The research was conducted through a collaboration between Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST), Hanyang University, and Korea University. The team utilized a cadmium selenide ((CdSe)₁₃) nanocluster, measuring less than one nanometer, to drive hydrogen production from water under sunlight. As part of the II-VI group semiconductors, cadmium selenide is known for its high reactivity but has long faced challenges due to its instability and poor conductivity—issues that this team has now addressed.

Lead researcher Jiwoong Yang, PhD, a professor at DGIST, explained that while these quantum nanoclusters hold great promise due to their high surface reactivity, their structural fragility has historically limited their practical use. To overcome this, the team designed a self-assembled 3D superstructure where the nanoclusters form a stable and interconnected framework. By cross-linking ligands on the cluster surfaces, they maintained the clusters’ desirable properties while preventing deterioration in water-based environments.

Additionally, the nanoclusters were doped with cobalt ions (Co²⁺), a critical enhancement that significantly improved electrical conductivity. This breakthrough enabled efficient photocatalytic hydrogen production under solar light—a critical step toward sustainable energy solutions.

“This study is the first of its kind to demonstrate that a quantum semiconductor nanocluster, known as the smallest inorganic semiconductor structure in existence, can be used as a photocatalyst,” said Yang in a press statement. He emphasized the potential for this innovation to extend well beyond renewable energy, suggesting future applications in quantum science and environmental technologies.

Co-authors of the study include Yoonjung Jang, PhD, from Hanyang University’s Department of Chemistry, and Stefan Ringe, PhD, from Korea University. Together, they not only demonstrated the experimental viability of quantum nanoclusters in catalysis but also provided theoretical backing for their functionality and stability.

The researchers believe this achievement could serve as a launchpad for broader applications in next-generation catalyst design and quantum-based materials. “The significance lies in the fact that this is the first time the catalytic potential of quantum semiconductor nanoclusters—previously unexplored experimentally—has been proven both in theory and practice,” the team stated.

Looking ahead, the scientists aim to improve the long-term stability and durability of the material in aqueous environments to make it commercially viable. They are also exploring expanded use cases in fields like quantum information science, leveraging strategies such as doping and structural optimization.

This research was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea and the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology, highlighting its importance to national priorities in clean energy and advanced materials science.

By Impact Lab