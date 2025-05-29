The ZEUS laser facility at the University of Michigan has officially entered the record books, firing its first-ever 2-petawatt pulse—making it the most powerful laser in the United States. This staggering burst of energy, equal to twice the peak power of any other laser in the country, lasts a fleeting 25 quintillionths of a second (25 femtoseconds), but its implications could be long-lasting and transformative across numerous scientific fields.

“This milestone marks the dawn of a new era for American high-field science,” said Karl Krushelnick, director of the Gérard Mourou Center for Ultrafast Optical Science, which houses ZEUS. Designed to probe the most extreme conditions in nature, the laser is poised to fuel breakthroughs in astrophysics, quantum physics, national defense, and medical technologies.

Funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), ZEUS operates as an open user facility, inviting researchers from around the world to submit experimental proposals. One of the first experiments, led by Franklin Dollar of the University of California, Irvine, seeks to generate ultra-high-energy electron beams—reaching energy levels comparable to those created in massive particle accelerators.

“We’re working with two laser beams—one to form a guiding channel and another to accelerate electrons,” explained Anatoly Maksimchuk, a research scientist at U-M. Their aim is to push the limits of known energy thresholds, potentially unlocking new realms of physics.

Among ZEUS’s most anticipated milestones is an upcoming experiment where high-speed electrons will collide with counter-propagating laser pulses. This will simulate a petawatt-scale interaction in a controlled environment—something never before achieved in a laboratory. The implications could be groundbreaking for theoretical and applied physics alike.

Beyond fundamental science, the laser’s extreme precision and power could translate into real-world applications. “ZEUS enables research that could enhance cancer treatment technologies and improve imaging methods for soft tissues,” noted Vyacheslav Lukin, the NSF program director overseeing the project. The laser’s modular and multi-beam design makes it highly adaptable to a wide array of scientific inquiries.

Reaching the 2-petawatt mark was no small feat. The ZEUS team overcame major technical challenges, including acquiring ultra-rare titanium sapphire crystals and correcting beam distortions. Yet, the team remains focused on the next major benchmark: achieving a full 3-petawatt output.

As it continues to evolve, ZEUS is set to become a cornerstone of laser science globally, enabling discoveries that were previously the stuff of theoretical models and simulations. With its capabilities just beginning to unfold, the ZEUS laser marks not only a historic technological achievement but also a launchpad for the future of high-energy physics and interdisciplinary innovation.

By Impact Lab