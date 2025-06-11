U.S.-based parcel delivery platform Veho has partnered with robotics company RIVR to enhance the efficiency and quality of e-commerce deliveries using advanced delivery robots. The collaboration aims to support human drivers rather than replace them, with robots handling part of the last-mile delivery process to boost overall speed, reduce physical strain, and improve customer satisfaction.

The pilot program has already begun in Austin, where Veho is deploying RIVR’s wheeled-legged robots to deliver parcels directly from delivery vehicles to customers’ doorsteps. These robots follow customer instructions and use the Veho app to provide photographic proof of delivery.

Veho emphasized that this technology is designed to complement human workers. While a driver handles one delivery, the robot simultaneously completes another, effectively increasing the number of parcels delivered without adding physical stress to the human workforce.

According to Veho co-founder and CEO Itamar Zur, the company’s goal is to transform delivery from a logistical expense into a value-added service for brands and consumers alike. “This partnership is an exciting next step in reinventing e-commerce delivery,” Zur stated, highlighting Veho’s track record of leveraging technology to improve delivery outcomes.

During the trial phase, a RIVR employee will accompany each robot to monitor performance and ensure quality and safety. Data gathered from these real-world tests will guide future rollouts, with plans to expand to more cities later this year.

RIVR’s robots stand out due to their combination of wheeled-legged mobility and General Physical AI, allowing them to navigate complex real-world environments—stairs, uneven paths, gates—that typically challenge traditional delivery robots. Unlike sidewalk robots limited to curbside operations or drones suited mainly for rural areas, RIVR’s solution is optimized for urban environments and dense delivery routes.

RIVR CEO Marko Bjelonic explained the broader vision: “With the exponential rise in e-commerce, the last mile has become the most critical—and complex—link in the logistics chain. Our goal is to scale urban robotics by deploying one million delivery robots where they’re needed most.”

By operating in parallel with human couriers, RIVR’s robots offer a scalable, commercially viable solution for the “last 100 yards” of delivery—bringing automation right to the customer’s doorstep and helping transform how e-commerce logistics are managed in busy urban areas.

By Impact Lab