If you grew up watching sci-fi classics like Terminator 2, you might remember the T-1000’s incredible ability to self-repair from bullet wounds and blade slashes. While real-world technology isn’t quite there yet, engineers at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln have made a major stride in that direction with a new self-healing soft robotics system.

Developed by a team led by engineer Eric Markvicka and graduate students Ethan Krings and Patrick McManigal, this system features an autonomous artificial muscle that detects and repairs its own damage. It’s designed to mimic how human and plant skin reacts to injury, pushing the boundaries of biomimicry in soft robotics.

The team addressed a longstanding challenge in the field: creating machines that can sense damage and heal themselves the way living organisms do. Although previous efforts have led to stretchable electronics and soft actuators, these systems often lack biological self-repair capabilities.

To tackle this, the researchers developed a three-layer artificial muscle. The bottom layer is a soft electronic skin made from silicone embedded with liquid metal microdroplets. This layer senses and pinpoints damage. The middle layer, a thermoplastic elastomer, is responsible for self-healing. On top, an actuation layer moves the muscle when water is pumped through it.

When damage occurs, the electronic skin detects it and triggers a repair process without human intervention. The skin reroutes electrical current through the damaged area, generating heat through Joule heating. This heat melts and reseals the middle layer, effectively healing the puncture.

To reset the system and prepare it for future use, the team turned to a phenomenon typically considered a drawback in electronics: electromigration. Usually a failure mode where metal atoms shift and degrade circuits, the team instead used electromigration to erase the damage path, making the system reusable. By embracing what’s usually seen as a flaw, they created a feature that enhances durability.

This self-repairing technology has broad potential applications. In agriculture-heavy areas like Nebraska, where robots face frequent damage from environmental elements, the ability to self-heal could significantly extend their lifespans. Wearable medical devices could also benefit, withstanding daily wear and tear more effectively.

In the bigger picture, self-healing electronics could reduce electronic waste and its associated environmental impact, supporting both sustainability and human health.

