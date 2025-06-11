The mining industry is rapidly adopting autonomous vehicle technology, and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. (XCMG) is leading the charge. This week, the China-based company delivered 100 all-electric, uncrewed mining trucks to the Huaneng Yimin Open-Pit Coal Mine in Inner Mongolia.

XCMG stated that the Yimin Mine is now the world’s first site operating a fleet of 100 fully autonomous, zero-emission electric haul trucks. This development marks a significant step forward in sustainable mining and showcases collaboration across energy, technology, and equipment sectors.

Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, emphasized the initiative as a key example of innovation driving global green mining. Starting with these electric trucks, the company plans to expand into other autonomous machinery, such as excavators, drilling rigs, and loaders, aiming to build a complete zero-carbon, unmanned mining ecosystem.

The fleet features smart power management systems, including autonomous vehicle coordination, battery-swapping automation, and renewable energy integration. Technologies such as 5G connectivity, AI-based safety systems, and solar-powered infrastructure are also part of the solution.

Key performance highlights of the fleet include:

Operation in extreme temperatures as low as -40°C (-40°F), enabling year-round deployment

Fully automated battery swaps completed in under six minutes

Productivity levels reaching 120% of conventional, manually operated fleets

By replacing diesel-powered trucks, the new electric fleet is expected to cut annual diesel use by over 15,000 tons and reduce carbon emissions by 48,000 tons. This demonstrates XCMG’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting environmental responsibility in heavy industry.

Li Shuxue, chairman of Huaneng Inner Mongolia East Energy Co., noted the broader impact of the project. He said the initiative not only strengthens AI integration and safety in mining but also advances China’s shift away from reliance on imported machinery, supporting domestic innovation and high-quality development.

XCMG concluded that it is shaping the future of mining through digitalization, intelligent systems, and sustainable practices, setting new global standards for smart, zero-carbon operations.

By Impact Lab