Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) have developed a groundbreaking soft robot inspired by limbless creatures like snakes and earthworms. This flexible, bioinspired machine is capable of crawling across flat surfaces and navigating obstacle-laden environments, mimicking the natural locomotion of its biological counterparts.

The research, published in Cyborg and Bionic Systems, was accompanied by a video showcasing the robot in motion. In the footage, the robot bends and moves in a way that closely resembles the fluid movement of snakes and worms, highlighting the success of its biologically inspired design.

Despite its small size, the robot demonstrates impressive mobility. It can crawl in a straight line at speeds of up to 11.09 millimeters per second (0.03 mph). While that may seem slow, it’s comparable to the speed of a typical earthworm, which moves at around 20 mm per second.

The robot also proves adept at maneuvering through challenging environments. In one test, it skillfully navigated an obstacle course, thanks to its tight turning capability and unique form of movement.

The robot’s movement is made possible through the use of inflatable soft actuators, which are arranged in antagonistic pairs to simulate muscle-like motion. This configuration allows the robot to create traction against the ground — similar to how worms use tiny bristles called setae to anchor and propel themselves forward, a mechanism known as anisotropic anchoring.

To enhance this ability, the robot is coated in a kirigami skin — a patterned, stretchable material that generates asymmetric friction. This design enables the robot to resist movement in one direction while gliding more freely in another, helping it replicate rectilinear motion (straight-line crawling). By inflating internal chambers in sequence, the robot moves forward, and with asymmetric inflation patterns, it can turn or rotate.

Equipped with onboard proximity sensors, the robot can sense and respond to its surroundings. It is controlled through a human-machine interface (HMI) that allows real-time input, giving operators the ability to steer or adjust the robot’s movements dynamically.

The robot’s durability and adaptability were demonstrated in tests that involved traversing rough terrain and solid obstacles. Its soft, compliant structure enables it to bend and flex rather than break under pressure — a critical trait for tasks such as navigating collapsed buildings or squeezing through narrow pipelines.

This development holds promise for a variety of real-world applications, including:

Search-and-rescue missions in disaster zones

in disaster zones Environmental monitoring in confined or hazardous locations

in confined or hazardous locations Industrial inspections in pipes, machinery, or hard-to-reach areas

Looking ahead, future versions may include autonomous navigation or AI-based pathfinding, reducing or eliminating the need for human guidance altogether.

By Impact Lab