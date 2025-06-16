A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has introduced a novel 3D printing method that significantly simplifies post-processing and reduces material waste. The innovation centers around a custom-formulated photopolymer resin whose behavior changes depending on the light wavelength used during printing. With this approach, both durable parts and easily removable support structures can be printed in a single pass.

The technique builds on vat photopolymerization, a method where layers of liquid resin are cured using specific light patterns. Traditionally, support structures made of the same resin are printed along with the object and must be carefully removed and discarded afterward. MIT’s new system avoids this waste by using UV light to cure strong, permanent parts while using visible light to create temporary support structures that dissolve easily after printing.

Post-processing is also much simpler. Instead of requiring manual removal, the support material can be washed away using a gentle immersion bath—such as baby oil—leaving the main structure intact and undamaged.

This dual-cure approach enables the creation of multi-part assemblies with moving or interlocking components in a single print job. It also opens up new possibilities for manufacturing customized, high-detail products like dental implants, hearing aids, and mechanical components with complex geometries.

One of the most impactful aspects of the new method is material recyclability. Unlike traditional systems where support material is discarded, the soluble resin can be collected, reprocessed, and reused on-site. This offers the potential for a closed-loop system, enhancing both environmental and economic efficiency in additive manufacturing.

To demonstrate the technology, the researchers successfully printed intricate lattice structures, functional gears, and other multi-component items. They validated the process using commercially available monomers, adjusting the resin composition and introducing a third crosslinking agent to fine-tune mechanical properties and ensure light-selective solidification.

The team plans to expand the platform by developing additional resin formulations with wavelength-selective behaviorand properties suitable for durable, real-world applications. They also aim to integrate automated handling systems and closed-loop recycling to enable scalable, sustainable 3D printing.

This development positions MIT’s light-controlled resin technology as a game-changer in resource-efficient, high-precision 3D printing, paving the way for faster production, reduced waste, and greater design flexibility in industries ranging from healthcare to aerospace.

By Impact Lab