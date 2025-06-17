Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) is spearheading an ambitious initiative called Rubble to Rockets, aimed at transforming scrap metal and mixed alloys into high-performance components using additive manufacturing. The project integrates machine learning to identify unknown materials and analyze how they interact when melted and 3D printed, making it possible to manufacture reliable parts in resource-constrained environments. The project is expected to be completed by November 2027.

Led by Associate Professor Danielle Cote, the research focuses on creating high-quality components from unpredictable source materials. The team will employ artificial intelligence developed by a WPI PhD student to predict material behavior across a range of compositions. This AI system is designed to automate and optimize the material characterization process, ensuring structural integrity and performance while accelerating production timelines.

As part of the initiative, researchers will develop a proof-of-concept sounding rocket to test the structural capabilities of parts made from mixed metals. This real-world application will play a critical role in evaluating the strength, durability, and reliability of components produced through the new manufacturing process.

The WPI team is working in collaboration with several industry partners. Nightshade Corporation will handle scrap-to-powder conversion, while Citrine Informatics will lead efforts in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Solvus Global and Siemens are also contributing expertise in materials science and advanced manufacturing.

By combining technologies from software, robotics, AI, and mechanical engineering, Rubble to Rockets represents a cutting-edge, interdisciplinary approach to the future of manufacturing.

By Impact Lab