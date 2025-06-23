Researchers at the University of Glasgow are pioneering the next generation of renewable energy with a focus on bladeless wind turbines (BWTs), using advanced computer simulations to pinpoint the most efficient designs yet.

This marks the first time simulations have successfully identified the optimal balance between power output and structural strength in BWTs. These bladeless systems, still in the early stages of development, may soon progress from small-scale trials to grid-level electricity generation.

Bladeless wind turbines offer several advantages over traditional turbines. They are quieter, require less space, and need less maintenance due to their simplified mechanical design. Their design also reduces the risk to wildlife, particularly birds, which often collide with the spinning blades of conventional turbines due to motion blur.

Unlike traditional turbines that use spinning blades to convert wind into electricity, BWTs harness a phenomenon known as vortex-induced vibration (VIV). These turbines typically consist of tall, cylindrical masts that sway when wind flows around them, generating vortices. When the oscillation frequency of the structure aligns with the natural vibration frequency, the motion amplifies, and this energy can then be converted into electricity.

The research team ran simulations across thousands of design variations to determine how changes in dimensions—such as mast height and diameter—affect both power output and structural resilience. Surprisingly, the study revealed that the most efficient designs do not necessarily produce the highest raw power output. Instead, the optimal performance is found at a carefully chosen midpoint that balances power generation and structural integrity.

One standout design from the study features a mast measuring 80 centimeters tall and 65 centimeters in diameter. This configuration could generate up to 460 watts of power, significantly outperforming current prototypes, which typically peak around 100 watts. It is also engineered to withstand wind speeds ranging from 20 to 70 miles per hour, an important factor for real-world deployment.

Looking ahead, the researchers believe this design strategy could be scaled up to support turbines capable of generating one kilowatt or more, potentially transforming the landscape of small-scale and urban wind power solutions.

The concept of bladeless wind energy is beginning to gain traction in industry. For example, BMW recently partnered with Aeromine Technologies to test bladeless systems, with the UK’s first commercial installation now operating at the MINI Plant in Oxford. This “motionless” system produces clean electricity without any visibly moving components.

The University of Glasgow team hopes their findings will encourage manufacturers to develop new BWT prototypes, armed with a clearer understanding of the most effective design parameters. This research may mark a turning point in the pursuit of more sustainable, space-efficient, and wildlife-friendly wind energy solutions.

By Impact Lab