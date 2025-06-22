SS Innovations International Inc. has successfully completed the first robotic cardiac surgery in the Americas using its SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system. The procedure took place on June 8 at Interhospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and marked a major milestone for robotic surgery in the Western Hemisphere.

Dr. Juan Zuniga, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Interhospital, performed the groundbreaking procedure, which involved a robotic Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) closure. This type of surgery repairs a hole between the heart’s upper two chambers. Following the surgery, a transesophageal echocardiogram confirmed the effective closure of the defect, and the patient began recovery with positive results.

Interhospital is the first facility in South America to install the SSi Mantra system. Since its installation, the hospital has utilized the platform to perform a variety of complex surgical procedures. The SSi Mantra’s minimally invasive approach enables faster patient recovery, reduces bleeding, and improves surgical precision, particularly in cardiovascular operations.

The SSi Mantra 3 is designed as a modular, multi-arm robotic system. Key features include:

Three to five modular robotic arms

An open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center

A large 3D 4K monitor

A touch panel for patient data display

Real-time virtual imaging of robotic arm positioning

3D model superimposition for diagnostic imaging

Additionally, a vision cart provides the surgical team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon, enhancing both safety and efficiency. The system supports over 40 types of robotic endo-surgical instruments for a broad range of surgical specialties, including cardiac procedures. SS Innovations has previously validated the technology clinically in India.

To date, the SSi Mantra platform has been used in over 4,000 surgeries across more than 100 types of procedures with no reported complications, injuries, or mortalities. Of these, approximately 215 were cardiac surgeries, including six telesurgeries performed across India using the SSi Mantra 3 system.

SS Innovations, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, continues to focus on making robotic surgery more affordable and accessible worldwide. Its product lineup includes the SSi Mantra surgical system and the SSi Mudra suite of instruments.

Launched in July 2024, the SSi Mantra 3 received regulatory approval for remote surgery and teleproctoring from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). This approval paves the way for expanded telesurgical applications and medical training. In May 2025, the company announced plans to seek a de novo classification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which would support the system’s entry into the U.S. market.

