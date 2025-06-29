China has officially entered the global race to develop advanced brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, becoming the second country in the world to initiate human trials of an invasive BCI system. The breakthrough was reported by state broadcaster CCTV, highlighting a major milestone in the country’s efforts to integrate neuroscience with artificial intelligence and robotics.

The trial involves a 37-year-old man who lost all four limbs in a high-voltage electrical accident over a decade ago. In March, researchers implanted a coin-sized neural interface and flexible electrodes into his brain. Within weeks, he gained the ability to control a computer cursor using thought alone—performing tasks such as playing chess, navigating software, and even gaming with near-normal proficiency.

This trial marks the first step in a broader research program led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ (CAS) Centre for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology. The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Huashan Hospital at Fudan University in Shanghai and several industrial partners. Plans are in place to launch small-scale clinical trials involving patients with paralysis or ALS, with the number of participants expected to grow to around 40 by 2026.

A key innovation lies in the electrode implanted in the patient’s brain, described as the smallest and most flexible of its kind globally. Developed by CAS researchers, the electrode is approximately 1/100th the width of a human hair and about one-fifth the thickness of Neuralink’s comparable device. According to researchers, this ultra-thin electrode is capable of moving with the brain’s natural motion, causing minimal disruption to surrounding tissue.

Each tip of the electrode includes 32 sensors that collect neural signals, making long-term integration with brain tissue possible while avoiding immune rejection. The implant’s flexibility allows it to adapt to the subtle, constant shifts in neuronal structures, an essential feature for stable, long-term performance.

The implant itself measures 26 millimeters in diameter and 6 millimeters in thickness. The surgical procedure to implant the device took under 30 minutes. Surgeons began by thinning a coin-sized area of the patient’s skull above the motor cortex, followed by a precise 5mm opening for the electrode insertion.

Pre-surgery, the medical team used advanced neuroimaging to build a detailed 3D map of the patient’s brain, ensuring accuracy in targeting the motor control regions. Real-time navigation tools were employed during surgery to guide the implantation with millimeter-level precision, maximizing safety and efficacy.

Beyond basic cursor control, future phases of the trial will involve training patients to operate robotic arms, AI-assisted tools, and even robotic quadrupeds. The goal is to eventually enable users to interact with complex machines through thought alone, opening new possibilities for independence and mobility.

This BCI system is not limited to motor function restoration. It holds significant promise for treating neurological conditions such as stroke, ALS, and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers emphasize that the interface’s ability to maintain long-term stability with brain tissue is key to exploring new therapeutic approaches for these chronic disorders.

Extensively tested on mice and macaques prior to human use, the implant demonstrated strong performance in flexibility, biocompatibility, and signal fidelity. The transition to human trials signifies a new chapter in China’s ambition to lead in neurotechnology and brain-machine integration.

As clinical testing progresses, China positions itself at the forefront of a technological revolution that could redefine how humans interact with machines—and how medicine approaches some of the most challenging neurological diseases of our time.

