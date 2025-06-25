Sticky compounds found in okra and fenugreek, the same substances responsible for okra’s sliminess and fenugreek’s gel-like texture, may offer a powerful new solution for cleaning polluted water. Scientists have found that natural extracts from these plants can effectively capture and remove microplastics—tiny plastic particles that contaminate oceans, rivers, and even drinking water.

Recent research published in ACS Omega revealed that extracts from okra and fenugreek can eliminate up to 90 percent of microplastics from ocean water, freshwater, and groundwater. The team, led by researcher Rajani Srinivasan, has been focused on developing safe, plant-based approaches to remove pollutants from water systems.

In earlier experiments, the researchers tested plant-based polymers from okra, fenugreek, and tamarind. These natural compounds caused microplastics to clump together and sink, simplifying the separation process. In their latest work, they refined the technique using only okra and fenugreek extracts across different water sources.

To prepare the extracts, the team soaked sliced okra pods and blended fenugreek seeds in water overnight. They then isolated and dried the dissolved extracts into powders, which contained polysaccharides—natural polymers capable of binding to microplastics.

Lab tests showed that adding just one gram of either powder to a liter of water containing microplastics was highly effective. Okra extract removed 67 percent of microplastics within one hour, while fenugreek extract removed 93 percent. A 1:1 mix of both extracts removed 70 percent of the plastic in just 30 minutes. These plant-based powders outperformed synthetic polyacrylamide, a chemical currently used in wastewater treatment.

Further testing used real-world water samples from various locations in Texas. The efficiency of microplastic removal varied by water type: okra extract was most effective in ocean water, fenugreek worked best in groundwater, and the okra-fenugreek mixture performed best in freshwater. Researchers believe the differences in microplastic composition—such as size, shape, and type—affected the results.

Currently, polyacrylamide is widely used in wastewater facilities to remove contaminants, but it poses potential environmental and health risks. In contrast, okra and fenugreek extracts offer a biodegradable, nontoxic alternative that could reduce health hazards without introducing harmful chemicals into the treated water.

This plant-based method presents a promising step toward safer and more sustainable water purification techniques.

By Impact Lab