A flexible, octopus-inspired robotic arm may soon operate entirely free of wires or internal electronics. Developed by engineers at Rice University, this new soft robotic arm is controlled by laser beams and capable of executing complex tasks such as navigating around obstacles and precisely hitting targets.

This innovation marks the first real-time, reconfigurable, and automated control of a light-responsive material used in soft robotics. The key to the arm’s movement lies in a specialized material known as azobenzene liquid crystal elastomer. This light-responsive polymer contracts under blue laser light and quickly returns to its original shape in the dark, allowing for rapid, programmable motion.

There has been significant progress in soft robotics in recent years. For instance, China recently introduced a robotic arm inspired by octopus limbs that can lift objects 260 times its weight. Despite such developments, many soft robots remain tethered or restricted to simple, fixed movements.

Creating remotely programmable soft robots demands a fusion of advanced materials science, optical system engineering, and machine learning. Unlike traditional robots that rely on rigid joints, this new design enables more natural, adaptive motion. When illuminated with a laser on one side, the material bends toward the light source—much like a flower stem reaching toward the sun—offering a new level of flexibility and control in soft robotics.

By Impact Lab