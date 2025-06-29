Researchers at Binghamton University have developed a groundbreaking biodegradable battery powered by a blend of 15 probiotic strains, marking the first time probiotics have been used for power generation. Harmless to humans and the environment, this innovative battery is designed to operate temporarily within the body before dissolving safely.

Built on a water-soluble paper substrate, the battery features biodegradable materials and a pH-sensitive polymer coating that allows it to activate in acidic environments, such as the human stomach. Upon exposure to water or bodily fluids, the paper dissolves, releasing probiotics from protective layers. These probiotics then metabolize available substances to generate electricity.

Depending on the device’s geometry and the thickness of its polymer coating, the battery can operate anywhere from 4 minutes to over 100 minutes. A single unit produces 4 microwatts of power. Without any coating, the battery runs for about 15 minutes in water. One layer of the pH-sensitive membrane extends that duration to 75 minutes, and a second layer increases it beyond 100 minutes, although this also slightly reduces performance due to diffusion barriers.

This battery is particularly well-suited for short-term biomedical applications where retrieval of a power source is impractical or impossible. Its bioresorbable nature eliminates the need for removal after use, making it ideal for scenarios like post-surgery monitoring, chemotherapy, acute trauma treatment, and real-time disease biomarker detection.

The battery was initially conceived by Maedeg Mohammadifar during her time as a student at Binghamton University. The latest developments in the project have been led by PhD student Maryam Rezaie, under the guidance of Professor Seokheun Choi.

In parallel to this innovation, other research teams are also exploring bioresorbable power solutions. At the Center for Microelectronics in Provence, France, scientists have created a sodium-ion battery that can be wirelessly recharged through the skin and has controllable disintegration timing. Similarly, researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai have developed a biocompatible battery using biodegradable fiber conductors, capable of being injected directly into the body to power internal biosensors.

These emerging technologies represent a new frontier in sustainable, bio-friendly power sources for medical devices, potentially transforming how temporary implants and monitoring tools are powered within the human body.

