In a breakthrough that pushes the boundaries of science fiction into reality, the U.S. military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has set a new record for wireless energy transmission. As part of its Persistent Optical Wireless Energy Relay (POWER) program, DARPA successfully beamed more than 800 watts of power across a distance of 5.3 miles (8.6 kilometers) using a laser. This achievement not only demonstrates the feasibility of long-distance wireless power but also represents a significant leap forward for both military and civilian energy systems.

The test took place at the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. During the experiment, a laser was directed through a narrow aperture, reflected off a parabolic mirror, and focused onto a receiver equipped with high-efficiency solar cells. The result was a 30-second energy pulse with an efficiency of approximately 20 percent—impressive given the challenges of atmospheric interference and energy conversion losses over such a long distance. As a playful demonstration of the system’s effectiveness, some of the transmitted power was used to pop popcorn at the receiving end.

This experiment significantly surpasses previous accomplishments in the field. Earlier tests in the POWER program had managed to transmit 230 watts over a distance of just one mile. By comparison, the new milestone marks a threefold increase in power and a fivefold increase in range, showcasing rapid progress in the capabilities of directed energy systems.

Beyond the novelty of using laser beams to cook snacks, the implications of this technology are substantial. For the military, energy is essential to nearly every operation, from powering field equipment to supporting drone surveillance. Currently, delivering energy to forward operating bases and remote locations is both dangerous and logistically complex, often involving fuel convoys that are vulnerable to attack. A wireless power system could reduce these risks dramatically by allowing energy to be generated in safe, centralized areas and then beamed instantly to wherever it is needed.

The technology also holds enormous promise for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). If power can be delivered wirelessly and continuously, drones could potentially remain airborne indefinitely, transforming surveillance, communication, and logistics operations.

Civilian applications are equally compelling. One of the most promising is space-based solar power, which involves harvesting solar energy in orbit, where sunlight is far more intense than on Earth’s surface, and beaming it down via lasers. This would provide a constant and renewable energy source unaffected by weather or the day-night cycle. Additionally, wireless energy transmission could offer a powerful tool for disaster response, delivering power to areas where infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

That said, challenges remain. Atmospheric conditions such as dust, rain, or cloud cover can scatter or absorb laser beams, reducing their effectiveness. Safety is another major concern, as high-powered lasers can pose hazards to humans, animals, and aircraft. Furthermore, the system relies on a clear line of sight between transmitter and receiver, which can limit deployment in rugged or urban environments.

This milestone is the latest step in realizing a dream that dates back over a century. In 1901, inventor Nikola Tesla began construction on the Wardenclyffe Tower, a project intended to wirelessly transmit power across great distances. Tesla’s vision never materialized due to technical limitations and lack of funding. But today, through laser-based systems rather than radio waves, his concept is coming closer to reality.

Paul Jaffe, DARPA’s POWER program manager, described the achievement with pride, stating, “It is beyond a doubt that we absolutely obliterated all previously reported optical power beaming demonstrations for power and distance.”

Looking ahead, DARPA plans to expand testing by incorporating multiple relay stations and exploring vertical transmission, where the thinner atmosphere may enable even more efficient energy delivery. As these systems advance, we may soon find ourselves in a world where energy flows as freely through the air as data over Wi-Fi.

