There was a time when massages were the most human of services—hands on skin, intuition guiding pressure, and trust built between therapist and client. Now, even that deeply personal experience is being rewritten by artificial intelligence. At the W Scottsdale’s AWAY Spa, a New York startup called Aescape has introduced Arizona’s first AI-powered robotic massage table, and with it, a glimpse into the future of wellness.

The system doesn’t look like the stereotypical humanoid robot. Instead, overhead sensors scan your body, gathering over a million data points to map posture, tension, and muscle contours. Two robotic arms then adjust in real time to deliver a personalized massage. Pressure, music, and focus areas can be modified on the fly using a tablet positioned beneath the face cradle. In other words, the robot isn’t just repeating pre-programmed motions—it’s learning.

For hotel general manager David Cronin, the appeal is practical. Human therapists aren’t always available, and guests often book last minute. For Garrett Granowski, Aescape’s West Coast partner manager, the appeal is emotional—or rather, the lack of it. Some people simply don’t want to be touched by another human. “We had a gentleman here tonight who has never had a massage by a human,” Granowski said. “This was his first.”

The AI component is what pushes this beyond novelty. Each massage produces feedback loops. Clients can press a digital “like” button whenever the robot hits a sweet spot, training the system to get smarter over time. The more massages it delivers, the more attuned it becomes to individual preferences and general human patterns. What once required years of training for a human therapist is now becoming a rapidly scaling dataset for a machine.

The economics are equally provocative. Aescape charges $2 per minute, meaning a 30-minute session costs $60 and an hour-long treatment runs $120. No tipping required. For hotels and spas, the cost structure is irresistible: a robot doesn’t call in sick, doesn’t need vacation, and improves with every client. Human therapists remain on-site, but the writing is on the wall.

The bigger question is cultural. Will consumers accept machines in roles traditionally defined by human connection? In an era where people already prefer self-checkout lanes, touchless kiosks, and AI-powered chat over phone calls, the answer may be yes. For some, the idea of surrendering their body to a robot may feel unsettling. For others, it may feel safer, more predictable, and perhaps even more relaxing.

Aescape, a robotic massage system which uses Al to provide personalized massages,



pic.twitter.com/4FMXV2txhF — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 4, 2025

This is not just about massages. It’s about the automation of intimacy itself. If AI can replicate something as deeply personal as touch, what other human-to-human experiences will fall next? The spa industry may be the testing ground for a new kind of relationship—one where comfort, healing, and even pleasure are mediated by algorithms rather than empathy.

The future of wellness might be less about human hands and more about intelligent machines mapping the subtle contours of our bodies. What was once an art is fast becoming a science—and soon, perhaps, a subscription.

For more on related advances, see: