By Futurist Thomas Frey

For decades, one of the most agonizing human experiences was a disappearance. A lost hiker who never returned. An elderly parent with dementia wandering away from home. A child abducted from a neighborhood park. Each year, these cases triggered frantic searches that consumed thousands of volunteer hours and drained local budgets. Too often, they ended in heartbreak.

By 2040, this problem is solved—not through more human effort, but through the relentless efficiency of AI-driven drone swarms.

The Scale of the Problem

In the early 2020s, the numbers were staggering:

600,000 people were reported missing annually in the United States.

were reported missing annually in the United States. Roughly 4,400 unidentified bodies were recovered each year.

were recovered each year. Alzheimer’s and dementia caused 6 in 10 patients to wander at least once, contributing to an estimated 50,000 wandering incidents annually.

caused 6 in 10 patients to wander at least once, contributing to an estimated Search-and-rescue for lost hikers in the U.S. alone cost over $100 million annually in logistics and personnel.

in logistics and personnel. The annual death toll from lost hikers and exposure-related cases averaged 1,600 fatalities worldwide.

It was a cruel paradox: advanced societies capable of exploring Mars couldn’t consistently find a missing person a few miles from home.

The Drone Swarm Revolution

By 2040, missing person searches are no longer dependent on helicopters, bloodhounds, and volunteers scouring forests. Instead, regional networks of autonomous drone swarms launch instantly when a person is reported missing.

Swarms can cover 1,000 square miles in under three hours.

Thermal imaging spots heat signatures with 98% accuracy , even under dense foliage.

, even under dense foliage. AI recognition systems distinguish humans from wildlife with a false positive rate under 0.5%.

Drone response times have cut average search duration from 2.5 days in 2020 to less than 4 hours in 2040.

The results are extraordinary:

Deaths from lost hikers and wilderness exposure have dropped 90%.

Dementia-related wandering fatalities have fallen 95%.

The number of cases unresolved after 30 days has plummeted from 5% of all missing persons in 2020 to less than 0.3% in 2040.

A Preventive System

By 2040, the system doesn’t just respond—it prevents. Wearable devices, vehicle trackers, and geofencing seamlessly connect to rescue networks.

85% of dementia patients wear discreet trackers linked to drone response systems.

wear discreet trackers linked to drone response systems. 70% of children under 12 in urban areas are enrolled in opt-in “safe zone” programs.

in urban areas are enrolled in opt-in “safe zone” programs. Amber Alert resolution times dropped from an average of 20 hours in 2020 to just 47 minutes in 2040.

Cultural and Economic Impact

The ripple effects go far beyond safety:

Search-and-rescue costs in the U.S. fell from $100 million annually in the 2020s to less than $12 million in 2040.

in the 2020s to less than in 2040. Insurance payouts tied to missing person incidents dropped by 82%.

Volunteer hours once consumed by frantic searches are now redirected toward community building and preparedness training.

Culturally, the shift is profound. What was once a staple of nightly news has faded into rarity. The “missing person poster” that once haunted communities is now an artifact—displayed in museums alongside amber alert highway signs as relics of a less capable age.

The Provocative Reality

By 2040, people will ask: how did we ever accept a world where someone could vanish so easily? How did we allow families to suffer decades of uncertainty? How did we tolerate preventable deaths from exposure or disorientation, just miles from safety?

The answer will feel as stark as it does shameful: we lacked the tools. Once those tools arrived, disappearance became an artifact of history.

Final Thoughts

The missing person problem was never unsolvable. It was simply waiting for the convergence of AI, drones, and sensor technology. By 2040, a problem that once claimed thousands of lives annually will be reduced by over 90%. The tragedy of disappearance will seem as archaic as deaths from smallpox or typhoid fever.

Future generations will look back on the early 21st century with disbelief, wondering how such suffering was ever tolerated. And they’ll live in a world where the haunting phrase “we did everything we could” has been replaced with something far more powerful: “we found them.”

