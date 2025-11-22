By Futurist Thomas Frey

When will we see the first global election with over 500 million people voting from over 50 different countries? Will they be voting for a person, or voting on an issue? If it’s a person, what position will that person be running for? And if it’s an issue, what issue will be so compelling that everyone wants to vote on it?

Will it ever happen?

The idea of global elections is not new. In fact, people have dabbled with the concept for centuries. However, the Internet has opened up an entirely new toolbox of possibilities, making what once seemed impossible now merely very difficult.

We already have a template: Eurovision. Every year, over 200 million people across 40+ countries participate in voting for a singing competition. It’s not politics, but it proves that massive cross-border coordinated voting works. People care enough to participate. The technology handles the volume. Results are accepted as legitimate.

If we can do it for music, why not for issues that actually matter?

The trickiest part to hosting global elections will be the voting process and making sure the technology is hacker-proof. In addition to technological problems are issues of authority, accountability, and enforceability. As an example, if worldwide referendums were used to decide on an official global currency or official global language, who will enforce the results? What penalty will there be for non-compliance?

However, for someone who can figure it out, there could be a massive upside to this business model.

What Makes Global Elections Plausible Now

For most of history, coordinating 500 million people across 50+ countries simultaneously was logistically impossible. Today, it’s trivial. The infrastructure exists—internet connectivity, smartphones, digital identity systems, secure voting platforms. Technology isn’t the barrier anymore.

What’s changed:

Digital identity: Blockchain-based identity systems can verify voters across jurisdictions without centralized databases. You can prove you’re eligible without revealing personal information or enabling fraud.

Secure voting platforms: Cryptographic systems enable verifiable voting where results are public but individual votes remain private. Multiple organizations have demonstrated this works technically.

Instant translation: AI translates ballot language into hundreds of languages in real-time, enabling truly global participation without language barriers.

Mobile access: Over 5 billion people have smartphones. Voting requires no special equipment, no physical polling places, no travel. Global participation becomes frictionless.

Proven models: Eurovision demonstrates annually that coordinated voting across dozens of countries works at scale. The infrastructure exists; we just need to apply it to consequential questions.

The technology works. What’s missing is motivation strong enough to overcome political, legal, and coordination challenges.

The Most Likely First Global Election: An Issue, Not a Person

The first global election won’t elect someone to power—it’ll be a referendum on an issue. Why? Because voting on issues sidesteps the thorniest problems.

Electing a “global president” or similar position requires:

Agreeing what powers that position holds

Accepting authority of someone elected by populations you don’t control

Creating enforcement mechanisms across sovereign nations

Resolving constitutional conflicts with national governments

These barriers are insurmountable in the near term. No government surrenders sovereignty voluntarily.

But voting on issues—particularly non-binding advisory votes—avoids most problems. You’re not creating new authorities or transferring power. You’re measuring global opinion on consequential questions.

Think of it as Eurovision for policy: people vote, results are tallied, winners are declared, but nobody’s government falls as a result. The legitimacy comes from participation and transparency, not enforcement power.

What Issue Compels 500 Million to Vote?

For the first global election to happen, the issue must be:

Universally relevant: It affects people everywhere, not just specific regions or demographics.

Emotionally compelling: People must care enough to participate despite no enforcement mechanism.

Binary or simple: Complex multi-option votes confuse and reduce participation. The first global election needs clear, understandable choices.

Non-threatening to governments: Nations must tolerate or even support the vote, which means it can’t directly challenge their authority.

Several candidates emerge:

Internet governance and digital rights: Should internet access be recognized as a fundamental human right? Should there be global standards for data privacy, online speech, or platform regulation? These questions affect billions but don’t directly threaten national sovereignty since implementation remains national.

Climate commitments: Should countries commit to specific emissions targets? This polls global opinion on shared challenges without creating binding obligations. Governments can participate or acknowledge results without surrendering authority.

Space resource allocation: Who owns resources extracted from asteroids, the Moon, or Mars? As space development accelerates, this question needs answering. A global referendum establishes baseline legitimacy for whatever framework emerges.

AI safety standards: Should there be global restrictions on certain AI research or deployment? Given AI’s borderless nature, this genuinely requires international coordination, making global input valuable.

Universal basic income trials: Should the world run coordinated UBI experiments? This polls whether populations support an economic approach that governments debate extensively but rarely implement.

My prediction: The first global election addresses internet governance—specifically, whether internet access should be recognized as a fundamental human right comparable to freedom of speech or assembly.

This issue is universally relevant, emotionally resonant (everyone using internet to vote has direct stake), and non-threatening (doesn’t create new authorities, just establishes principle that nations can implement however they choose).

How It Actually Happens

The process likely looks like this:

2026-2027: Coalition formation. A coalition of NGOs, tech companies, and progressive governments forms around internet rights. They study Eurovision’s voting infrastructure as a model—not the entertainment aspect, but the technical systems managing 200+ million votes from 40+ countries annually with results everyone accepts as legitimate.

2027-2028: Platform development. A nonprofit consortium builds open-source voting platform using blockchain for verification and cryptography for privacy. They hire the technical teams behind Eurovision’s voting systems as consultants. Multiple security firms audit it. Pilot votes in dozens of countries prove it works.

2028-2029: Campaign and registration. A year-long campaign promotes the vote globally with the slogan “Your Voice, The Planet”—deliberately echoing Eurovision’s “United by Music” branding that proved cross-border participation works. People register using various identity verification methods—government IDs in some countries, blockchain identity in others, biometric verification where available. Registration hits 600 million globally.

2029: The vote. Over a one-week period mirroring Eurovision’s voting window structure, 520 million people from 73 countries vote on the simple question: “Should internet access be recognized as a fundamental human right?” The result: 78% yes.

2029-2030: Aftermath. The vote isn’t legally binding, but it carries enormous legitimacy. Governments face pressure to enshrine internet access as a right in constitutions and policy. Within three years, 40+ countries formally adopt this principle, directly citing the global referendum.

Learning From Eurovision

Why does Eurovision matter as precedent? Because it solved many problems that seem insurmountable for political voting:

Cross-border coordination: Getting 40+ countries to agree on rules, timing, and procedures annually. If it works for entertainment, it can work for governance.

Fraud prevention: Eurovision has sophisticated systems preventing vote manipulation, multiple voting, and result tampering. These translate directly to political voting.

Public acceptance: Results are accepted as legitimate even when your preferred choice loses. People trust the process because it’s transparent and verifiable.

Emotional engagement: People care enough to participate even though stakes are low. If we can get 200 million votes for songs, we can get 500 million for questions that actually matter.

Technical infrastructure: The platforms handling Eurovision voting—mobile apps, web interfaces, SMS systems, real-time tallying—already exist and work at required scale.

The lesson: We don’t need to invent global voting from scratch. We need to adapt systems already working for entertainment to consequential questions.

The Technology Challenges

Making voting secure and verifiable requires solving real problems:

Identity verification: How do you prove voters are real, unique individuals without creating surveillance infrastructure? Blockchain identity systems work but aren’t universally adopted yet.

Vote privacy: Results must be verifiable while individual votes remain secret. Zero-knowledge cryptography enables this but is complex to implement at scale.

Resistance to hacking: Nation-states will absolutely attempt to manipulate results. The system needs distributed architecture where no single point of control exists.

Accessibility: Billions in developing nations have limited internet access or digital literacy. The voting platform must work on basic smartphones with intermittent connectivity.

Result verification: Everyone must be able to verify the count is accurate without revealing how individuals voted. This requires sophisticated cryptographic proofs.

These problems are solvable—Eurovision’s voting systems already handle many of them. The question is adapting entertainment-grade security to political-grade requirements where manipulation attempts will be far more sophisticated.

The Authority Problem

Here’s where it gets messy: Who has authority to organize a global election? Who decides what questions appear on ballots? Who certifies results?

No organization currently has legitimate authority to do this. The UN lacks trust globally. Individual governments certainly can’t. Corporations would face accusations of bias.

The solution: A distributed consortium with no single controlling entity. Multiple NGOs, academic institutions, tech companies, and governments jointly organize it with transparent governance and open-source technology. No one controls it; everyone verifies it.

Results carry moral authority but not legal power. They measure global opinion, which governments can choose to respect or ignore. But ignoring 500 million voters on a clear question creates political costs.

It’s the Eurovision model: the European Broadcasting Union coordinates, but no single entity controls outcomes. Authority comes from transparent process, not imposed power.

The Business Model

Someone asked: What’s the business model for organizing global elections?

Platform licensing: Organizations pay to use the voting infrastructure for their own elections and referendums. The technology developed for the global vote becomes valuable SaaS product.

Verification services: Companies pay for identity verification and vote auditing services that spin off from the core platform.

Data insights: Anonymized voting patterns provide valuable insights into global public opinion that research organizations and businesses pay to access.

Credibility services: Certification that votes were conducted using legitimate, secure methodology becomes valuable service for governments and organizations running their own elections.

The first organization to successfully organize a legitimate global election creates infrastructure that becomes standard for digital democracy globally. That’s potentially a billion-dollar opportunity.

Will It Actually Happen?

Yes. Not because of idealism, but because technology makes it inevitable and problems exist that genuinely require global input.

Eurovision proves that 200 million people from 40+ countries will participate in coordinated voting for entertainment. The infrastructure works. People engage. Results are accepted.

Extending this to consequential questions is inevitable. As issues become more planetary—internet governance, AI safety, space resources, climate—the need for measuring global opinion grows. National governments alone can’t legitimately decide these questions.

The first global election happens within the next five years. It’s non-binding, advisory, and focused on digital rights or similar non-threatening issue. It demonstrates that coordinating 500+ million people across 50+ countries is possible.

Once that happens, global referendums become regular tools for measuring opinion on planetary questions. Not replacing national governments but supplementing them with direct global input on issues that transcend borders.

The age of planetary democracy is beginning. And it starts with 500 million people deciding together that some questions require everyone’s voice—using systems we’ve already proven work, just applied to things that matter more than music.

