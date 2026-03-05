By Futurist Thomas Frey

The Parent Taxi Problem

My neighbor Sarah spends at least 90 minutes every weekday driving her kids around. School drop-off. Soccer practice pickup. Piano lessons. Friend’s house. Back home. Grocery run with kids in tow because there’s no time otherwise.

She’s exhausted. Her career is limited because she can’t commit to late meetings—she’s got pickup duty. Her evenings are fractured into 15-minute segments between driving trips. She jokes that she sees more of her car’s interior than her living room.

This is normal for American parents. The average parent with kids in activities spends 1-2 hours daily as a chauffeur. It’s unpaid work. It’s stressful. It’s necessary.

Until it isn’t.

Imagine Sarah’s life when her 10-year-old can summon an autonomous vehicle to take him to soccer practice. When her 13-year-old can get herself to piano lessons. When both kids can visit friends across town without Sarah driving them.

This isn’t some distant future. This is the late 2030s. And it changes everything about childhood, parenting, and family life.

When Kids Can Travel Alone Safely

Here’s the scenario: It’s 2037. Your 11-year-old daughter wants to go to her friend’s house three miles away.

You open an app on your phone. You approve the trip. You set the destination—her friend’s address. You enable monitoring—GPS tracking, interior camera, geofencing so the car can’t go anywhere except the approved route.

An autonomous vehicle arrives at your house in three minutes. Your daughter gets in. The car locks. You watch on your phone as it drives her directly to her friend’s house, obeying all traffic laws, taking the optimal route.

She arrives safely. The car notifies you. You can see her getting out on the interior camera. Total time: 8 minutes. Your time spent: 30 seconds to approve the trip.

Compare this to today: You drive her there—15 minutes with traffic. You drive back home—another 15 minutes. Later you drive back to pick her up—15 minutes. Drive her home—15 minutes. Total time: 60 minutes of your day.

Multiply this across every kid activity, every week, every year. The time savings for parents is massive. But the implications go way beyond convenience.

The Age Debate

Here’s the question nobody has answered yet: At what age should kids be allowed to ride alone in autonomous vehicles?

Today’s laws about leaving kids alone vary wildly by state. Some states say 8 years old is fine for short periods. Others say 12. Some have no law at all and leave it to parental judgment.

When AVs arrive, we’ll have the same debate but with higher stakes. The car is moving at 40 mph through traffic. What could go wrong?

The safety argument for young ages: AVs are statistically safer than human drivers. They don’t get distracted. They don’t speed. They don’t run red lights. A 10-year-old in an AV is probably safer than a 16-year-old in a human-driven car.

The safety argument against young ages: Kids might open doors while moving. Emergency situations might require adult judgment. Strangers might approach the vehicle when it stops. Technical failures could leave kids stranded.

My guess: Progressive states will allow 10-year-olds to ride alone by the mid-2030s, with monitoring requirements. Conservative states will require 14+. Some states will ban solo rides for anyone under 16.

This creates a patchwork. A 12-year-old who can ride alone in California can’t ride alone in Texas. Families moving between states face different rules.

Eventually—probably by 2045—most states settle on something like 10-12 as the minimum age, with required parental monitoring via apps.

Autonomous mobility gives kids earlier independence—expanding activities, friendships, and jobs—while making driving skills optional.



What This Does to Kids

When kids gain mobility independence years earlier than previous generations, childhood changes fundamentally.

Activities expand: Currently, kids’ activities are limited by what parents can drive them to. If soccer practice is 20 minutes away but Mom has a meeting, the kid can’t play soccer. With AVs, distance and parent availability don’t matter. Kids can participate in activities across town.

Social lives transform: Visiting friends used to require coordinating parent schedules. “Can you drop Jenny at our house?” “Sure, if you can drop her back by 5.” With AVs, kids visit friends spontaneously. Distance stops being a barrier to friendship.

After-school jobs become accessible: A 15-year-old can work at a restaurant 5 miles away without needing a parent to drive them. Employment opportunities expand dramatically.

Learning to drive becomes optional: Why learn to drive when AVs handle transportation? Some kids will still learn—it’s a useful backup skill. Many won’t bother. The cultural milestone of getting your driver’s license at 16 loses significance.

Earlier independence, later driving: This sounds contradictory but makes sense. Kids gain transportation independence at 10-12 (riding in AVs) but don’t learn to drive until later if at all. They get freedom without the responsibility of operating a vehicle.

What This Does to Parents

Parents get their lives back.

That sounds dramatic, but talk to any parent chauffeuring kids to activities. That 1-2 hours daily adds up to 365-730 hours annually—basically a month of full-time work spent driving kids around.

When AVs handle this, parents gain:

Time: The obvious one. Hours per week that were spent driving are freed up for work, hobbies, rest, family time, anything else.

Career flexibility: Parents—especially mothers, who disproportionately handle kid transportation—can take jobs with longer commutes, later hours, more travel. The constraint of “I need to be available for pickup at 3:15” disappears.

Less stress: Coordinating kid schedules, carpools, and logistics is mentally exhausting. AVs simplify this to a few taps on an app.

Geographic flexibility: Parents can live further from kids’ schools or activities. Commute distance matters less when it’s not parents doing the commuting.

More equity for single parents: Single parents currently struggle with kid logistics more than two-parent households. AVs level the playing field—one parent can manage kid transportation as easily as two.

But there’s a tradeoff: monitoring and supervision challenges.

The Monitoring Question

Here’s what makes parents nervous: If your 11-year-old is traveling alone, how do you ensure they’re safe?

Technology provides answers, but they’re imperfect:

GPS tracking: You know where the car is at all times. If it deviates from the approved route, you get alerted.

Interior cameras: You can see inside the car via app. You can verify your kid is safe, alone, behaving appropriately.

Geofencing: The car literally cannot go to unapproved locations. Try to reroute to somewhere you haven’t authorized, the car refuses.

Panic buttons: Kid feels unsafe? They hit a button. Car immediately notifies parents, reroutes to a safe location (police station, fire station), and records everything.

Communication: Two-way audio lets parents talk to kids during rides. “Are you okay?” “Yes, Mom, for the third time.”

This level of monitoring is unprecedented. Parents have always had to trust kids to some degree—you can’t watch them every moment. AVs make constant surveillance possible.

And that creates new problems.

The Privacy Problem

Imagine being 14 years old and knowing your parents can watch everything you do in the car. Every conversation. Every text you send. Every time you roll your eyes at their rules.

Current teenagers have cars as private spaces—places where they can talk to friends, listen to music parents hate, have conversations parents don’t overhear. Cars are freedom.

AV monitoring eliminates that privacy. Parents who use the interior camera feature can see and hear everything.

Some parents will respect privacy boundaries—monitoring only during the trip, not recording conversations, trusting kids to behave. Other parents will surveil constantly, creating helicopter parenting on steroids.

Teenagers will rebel against this. They’ll find workarounds—covering cameras, using apps that block monitoring, lying about destinations.

The conflict between parental safety concerns and teenage privacy desires will be intense. Laws will struggle to balance these interests.

My guess: By the 2040s, there will be laws limiting how much parents can monitor kids over certain ages. Maybe continuous camera monitoring is only allowed until age 13. Maybe teenagers 16+ have the right to disable monitoring for social trips while parents can still monitor school and work trips.

But in the transition period—2030s through early 2040s—it’ll be the Wild West. Every family will handle this differently. Conflict will be common.

The Teen Driving Milestone Disappears

For decades, getting your driver’s license at 16 was a major American milestone. Freedom. Independence. Status. “I can drive!” meant something profound.

That milestone is dying.

When you’ve been riding alone in AVs since age 10, driving yourself at 16 isn’t that big a deal. You already have mobility independence. Learning to manually operate a vehicle is just… a skill. Not freedom. You’ve had freedom for years.

High school parking lots—currently a major feature of American high schools—will shrink or disappear. Why park when AVs drop you off and leave?

The teenage car culture—cruising, showing off your car, car as status symbol—fades. Cars become utilities, not identities.

Some things are lost here. Learning to drive taught responsibility, spatial awareness, rules-following. The teenage social scene happened in cars—dates, hangouts, adventures. Cars meant independence from parents.

What replaces this? Unclear. Maybe different milestones emerge—getting your own AV subscription, being allowed to travel without monitoring, something else entirely.

But something important is ending. The American rite of passage of learning to drive might be over within 20 years.

Autonomous rides expand opportunity for some kids—while potentially widening inequality, reducing real-world interaction, and raising new safety concerns.



The Social Impact on Kids

Not all impacts are predictable or positive.

Potential benefits:

Less geographic stratification (rich and poor kids can access same activities if AVs are affordable)

More diverse friendships (distance doesn’t limit who you can see)

Better access to opportunities (jobs, activities, education)

Safer transportation (fewer accidents than teen drivers)

Potential problems:

Less face-to-face interaction (why visit when video chat works?)

More screen time during travel (kids staring at phones in AVs instead of experiencing the world)

Stranger danger concerns (kids traveling alone are vulnerable targets)

Class divides if AVs are expensive (poor kids left behind without transportation access)

The last point is critical. If AV rides cost $2-5 per trip, middle-class and wealthy families can afford to send kids everywhere. Poor families can’t.

This could dramatically increase inequality—rich kids access every opportunity while poor kids are limited by what they can walk or bike to, just like today.

Unless… AV services become cheap enough to be accessible to everyone, or governments subsidize transportation for low-income families. But that requires political will we may not have.

The Regulatory Battles Ahead

States will fight over:

Minimum age: What’s the youngest age for solo AV rides? 8? 10? 12? 14? Every state will have different rules initially.

Monitoring requirements: Must parents actively monitor during trips? Or just have monitoring available? Can kids over certain ages refuse monitoring?

Liability: If something bad happens to a kid in an AV, who’s responsible? The parents? The AV company? The vehicle manufacturer?

Destination restrictions: Can parents restrict where kids can go? Can schools require kids to come directly home? Can states ban kids from certain locations via geofencing?

Emergency override: Who can override a kid’s trip and reroute the AV? Parents obviously. Police in emergencies? Schools? Child protective services?

These aren’t hypothetical questions. They’ll need answers by 2035 when this becomes common.

The 2045 Vision

By 2045, this is normal:

10-year-olds routinely ride AVs to school, friends’ houses, activities—with parental monitoring that gradually reduces as kids age.

Teenagers have substantial mobility independence but not total privacy. They can go most places they want but parents retain some oversight.

High schools have tiny parking lots or none at all. Driver’s ed classes are optional electives, not required courses.

Parents spend dramatically less time chauffeuring kids. They have more time for careers, relationships, themselves.

Kids from families that can afford AV subscriptions have access to opportunities across entire metro areas. Kids from families that can’t afford subscriptions have the same limitations as today.

The divide between those with transportation access and those without persists, just with different technology.

Winners and Losers

Winners:

Parents (massive time savings)

Kids with AV access (mobility independence)

Working mothers (career flexibility)

Single parents (easier logistics)

Activity providers (expanded geographic market)

Losers:

Teen car culture

Driver’s ed industry

The ritual of learning to drive

Kids without AV access (left further behind)

Teenage privacy

The transformation is massive. The benefits are real. The concerns are legitimate. And it’s coming faster than most people realize.

Next column: what happens to another group that gains even more from AVs—the elderly and disabled who are currently trapped by lack of mobility.

Related Articles:

Children’s Independent Mobility and Urban Design – Research on kids’ transportation

Parental Time Use and Child Transportation – Pew Research on parent time spent driving kids

Autonomous Vehicles and Youth Mobility – Safety and independence considerations