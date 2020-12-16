The Amazon 2nd Gen Echo Frames feature open-ear audio and hands-free access to Alexa. This smart eyewear allows you to discreetly make calls, set reminders, retrieve the news, listen to podcasts, and much more. In fact, you can also customize which notifications you receive to filter the important content.

And, you can even listen to music with direct sound through the four micro speakers. All of them direct sound to your ears to minimize what others can near. And the speakers adjust the volume based on noise levels. Wear the Amazon 2nd Gen Echo Frames all day, thanks to their lightweight, splash-resistant design. Plus, with up to 23 hours of media playback and two hours of continuous talk time, the battery life is long-lasting for use every day.

Via TheGadgetFlow.com