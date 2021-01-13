Denti.AI’s artificial intelligence (AI) software accurately identified pathoses that were missed by board-certified dental experts in an award-winning study by Manal Hamdan, a graduate student at the University of North Carolina Adams School of Dentistry.

Hamdan concluded that Denti.AI’s technology had comparable or improved results in detecting apical radiolucencies and that it has the potential to reduce provider fatigue and diagnostic errors.

The study won the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology’s 2020 Albert G. Richards Graduate Student Research Award.

“Dr. Hamdan’s research is an excellent example of university and business collaboration utilizing experts in radiology, deep learning, and statistical analysis to produce clinically relevant and potentially game changing results validating software that can elevate patient care,” said Dr. Don Tyndall, professor of oral and maxillofacial radiology at the Adams School.

“Our team at Denti.Ai is committed to being at the forefront of implementing artificial intelligence into clinical practices through rigorous academic validation and collaboration with leading academic institutions,” said Dmitry Tuzoff, founder and CEO of Denti.AI.

This is the second academic award that the technology has received this year. The University of Louisville awarded first prize to a separate clinical study featuring Denti.AI’s technology.

“We are building technology to help support oral health providers by bringing clarity, standardization, quality assurance, efficiency, and trust to the dental marketplace,” said Eric Pulver, DDS, chief dental officer at Denti.AI.

With Denti.AI’s radiograph analysis, providers will catch more pathologies and help patients better understand the need for treatment to increase both quality of care and case acceptance, according to the company.

Denti.AI’s cloud-based software centralizes clinical data in its analytics platform, which makes it easy to see business performance in relation to hard clinical data, the company said. Also, its patent-pending auto-charting technology incorporates radiographs directly into the clinical workflow to improve operational efficiency, Denti.AI said.

The AI powered medical imaging technology enables practices to gain profitability, speed, and quality, Denti.AI said, as the technology only takes seconds to interpret a series of intraoral X-rays or a panoramic image and produce a complete dental chart.

Based on the experience of professional radiologists who participating in training the algorithms, Denti.AI said, the technology finds what the naked eye often cannot.

