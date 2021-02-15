Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has unveiled its latest vehicle.

The Hyundai TIGER is a Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot

It has been developed by the auto manufacturer’s New Horizons Studio in the US

When terrains are not too difficult to navigate, the vehicle uses its wheels and a four-wheel drive system to quickly navigate to a set destination

If the route is blocked, it sprouts four legs and can clamber over items such as large rocks and fallen trees

But instead of being a family-friendly hatchback or a school-run SUV, the brand has revealed an autonomous vehicle that sprout legs and walk.

Called TIGER – short for Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot – it is an unmanned electric robotic vehicle designed to transport cargo and medication to the world’s most inhospitable locations.

Hyundai’s legged autonomous vehicle: This is the Korean car maker’s new Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot, which is designed to transport urgent goods to remote locations

This is the second walking car Hyundai has developed, following the unveiling of the legged Elevate vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2019.

Unlike the Elevate, the TIGER is self-driving and has been dubbed the first uncrewed ultimate mobility vehicle, or UMV.

The concept features a driven and sophisticated leg system with 360-degree directional control and a range of sensors for remote observation.

