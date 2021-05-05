

By Jacinto Araque

Despite the launch of the Google Glass project a few years ago, smart glasses are still a world to be explored, and with the advent of virtual reality and augmented reality, this type of product may take on a totally different dimension than imagined a few years ago.

Apple has already had several winks referring to possible smart glasses, the Apple Glasses, of which there are not many certainties, but that point to become a reality at some point in the near future, and that are still an unknown in some ways.

However, it seems that little by little some clues about this interesting product are coming to light. In this case, as Patently Apple has revealed ,the company could use Thermal Touch technology in its Apple Glasses that would turn virtually any flat surface into a touch screen with augmented reality with which users could interact.

This technology would use information provided by infrared to “create” such touch screens on any surface, as shown in the following video from iamtechy. Note, however, that this video dates from 2014, so the interface will have improved significantly.

Via BusinessInsider.com