IBM today unveiled the development of the world’s first chip announced with 2 nanometer (nm) nanosheet technology. According to reports, new 2 nm chip technology helps advance the state-of-the-art in the semiconductor industry, addressing the growing demand for increased chip performance and energy efficiency.

The 2 nm chip is claimed to achieve 45 per cent higher performance, or 75 per cent lower energy use, than today’s most advanced 7 nm node chips. The potential benefits of these advanced 2 nm chips could include:

Quadrupling cell phone battery life, only requiring users to charge their devices every four days

Slashing the carbon footprint of data centres that account for one per cent of global energy use. Changing all of their servers to 2 nm-based processors could potentially reduce that number significantly.

Drastically speeding up a laptop's functions, ranging from quicker processing in applications to assisting in language translation more easily, to faster internet access.

Contributing to faster object detection and reaction time in autonomous vehicles like self-driving cars.

Commenting on the same, Darío Gil, SVP and Director of IBM Research said, “The IBM innovation reflected in this new 2 nm chip is essential to the entire semiconductor and IT industry.” “It is the product of IBM’s approach of taking on hard tech challenges and a demonstration of how breakthroughs can result from sustained investments and a collaborative R&D ecosystem approach,” Gil added.

The 2 nm design demonstrates the advanced scaling of semiconductors using IBM’s nanosheet technology. Developed less than four years after IBM announced its milestone 5 nm design, this latest breakthrough will allow the 2 nm chip to fit up to 50 billion transistors on a chip the size of a fingernail.

