By Daniel Elad

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been creating quite a stir across all industries, including the Connected TV (CTV) realm. In fact, it has already switched from being an attribute of siloed players to become something most actors dip their toes into.

While AI-driven data mining helps build predictions and foresee peoples’ attitudes to video content, machine learning algorithms segment viewers according to their habits. With such a slew of capabilities, no wonder AI has received a warm welcome in the CTV space.

Streaming Quality and Compliance Management

One of the most widespread use cases of AI adoption in CTV is in its ability to determine the optimum video quality per user depending on the network speed. Like in the case of Netflix’s smart video compression technology, AI then alters video settings to reduce the chances of annoying content buffering. This mines additional value for users who get a pleasant viewing experience with no interruptions.

Another important contribution of AI to the world of streaming is that it assists a great deal in quality assurance and control. They include humble checks to identify whether media content is aligned with technical parameters as well as a more profound moderation of compliance with local age restrictions, privacy legislations, and the like.

Hence, the technology can flag and remove off-putting elements from videos, such as scenes containing cigarettes or drug abuse, violence, etc. Ultimately by doing so, AI kills two birds with one stone, as it prevents viewers from being exposed to unwanted content and protects brands.

Voice Control

According to eMarketer, 39.4% of Americans already use AI-empowered voice assistants, and the technology is growing more popular every day. Having said that, in the CTV environment, speech recognition is mainly used for controlling the viewing via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, Samsung Bixby and so on, built into streaming devices or smart TVs.

Although the technology still has some limitations and raises privacy concerns, it gives impetus for CTV consumers. Provided there’s a buffet of video content for viewers to browse through these days, enabled voice commands to offer sheer convenience.

Firstly, voice assistants eliminate the need to use remote control, which is more hygienic and essentially quicker. Secondly, they encourage human-like interactions via voice. Finally, they drive personalization, especially when users don’t mind interlinking their accounts and syncing data in order for AI to learn and evolve.

Via AIthority.com