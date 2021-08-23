Ecopia AI (Ecopia) has announced that it is creating a high-definition (HD) map for the City of Toronto that will be leveraged to accelerate the deployment of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs). This initiative strives to lay the foundation for a digital twin of the city of Toronto and is being made possible with the support of Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN). This HD Map of Canada’s largest city will serve as a test-bed for AV applications and puts Ontario at the forefront of next-generation transportation systems.

There is a need for the creation of new underlying digital infrastructure. To serve this need, Ecopia is commercializing a centralized hub for the HD Map data needed in the enablement of AV and smart city applications.

“Ecopia is excited to support the growth and development of autonomous vehicle and smart city applications through our HD Map platform,” Jon Lipinski, Ecopia’s Co-Founder & President, was quoted as saying.

“The project highlights Ontario’s strengths in artificial intelligence, mobility technologies, and effective collaboration between industry and government,” Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, was quoted as saying.

“Through pilot programs for testing automated vehicles on Ontario roads, and investments into innovative projects like this initiative by Ecopia, Ontario has established itself as a global leader in the connected and automated vehicle industry,” Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, was quoted as saying.

“The development of a high definition map of Toronto is a key milestone in our Autonomous Vehicle Tactical Plan, and Ecopia’s efforts will help drive us towards that future. This initiative is a great example of Toronto’s robust innovation ecosystem and our ability to foster public and private partnerships that help us achieve common goals and a vision for a healthy, equitable, liveable and sustainable city,” John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, was quoted as saying.

Via GeoSpatialWorld.net