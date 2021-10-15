Perth construction robotics company FBR has announced its has won a $500,000 contract for its first multi-home construction project as part of its Wall as a Service (WaaS) construction system.

The Hadrian X bricklaying robot will construct eight two-storey townhouses at a development site in St James, Perth, with the robot constructing the slab, footings, structural walls, second storey slab and roof trusses.

The $5 million project by Riculallo Pty Ltd will start as soon as approvals are achieved and be completed using normal manual construction systems.

FBR Managing Director, Mike Pivac said: “We are pleased to be adding this large project to our pipeline of work, having spent the past 12 months introducing the Hadrian X into the real world building environment to validate our game-changing technology with some prominent WA builders.

“Now that we have demonstrated all the benefits the Hadrian X provides, we are now going to ramp up the utilisation of our technology, while continuing the development work at our R&D facilities.”

Hadrian X has been expanding in WA recently completing a child care centre and nearing completion on a group of five stand alone houses.

The company has plans to expand internationally and has constructed buildings for Mexican and German builders.

@AuManufacturing has previously reported the Hadrian X robot has achieved peak lay speed of 200 large blocks per hour, which is the equivalent of 2,200 standard bricks using manual labour.

Via AUmanufacturing.com