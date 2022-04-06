Watch our interview with John Spencer on Youtube or listen to it on the Futurati Podcast.

John Spencer is a pioneering outer space architect with design awards from NASA for his work on the International Space Station (ISS). He is the founder of the Space Tourism Society, co-founder of the Space Tourism Conference, and co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Mars World Enterprises, Inc. His work aims at promoting and developing the Space Experience Economy (SEE).

Related