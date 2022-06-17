Watch our interview with Matt Pines on Youtube or listen on the Futurati Podcast website.

In recent months there has been a flurry of activity in the government related to cryptoassets, how to regulate them, and what their implications for national security will be. Though it’s common to endorse a simplistic narrative in which Bitcoin and the government are flatly opposed to each other, the truth is more nuanced. We’ve invited Matthew Pines to the Futurati Podcast to talk to us about these issues.

Matthew is a Managing Consultant at the Krebs Stamos Group, a cybersecurity and geopolitical risk advisory firm. He has over ten years of experience helping the government and private sector firms address pressing security and resilience challenges. As a National Security Fellow at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, he applies rigorous analytical methodologies to help policy-makers understand the implications of Bitcoin as an emerging technology for the benefit of the nation. He holds a master’s degree in Philosophy and Public Policy (with Distinction) from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a bachelor’s degree in Physics and Philosophy (with Honors) from Johns Hopkins University.

If you enjoy this interview please subscribe to the podcast and share it with your friends, that’s the best way to help us grow!

Pairs Well With

Top Questions

Why is bitcoin a national security asset?

Eric Yakes has argued powerfully that cracks are forming in the dollar’s hegemony and that this could be an opportunity for bitcoin to begin to supplant it. Do you agree?

How do you think the situation in Russia will play out in light of the sanctions and their repercussions?

If Bitcoin becomes a global reserve currency and there’s no method of recovery lost coins, couldn’t we lose them all over a long enough time period?