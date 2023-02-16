According to the article on The Sun, scientists are working on developing artificial intelligence (AI) that could allow humans to communicate with animals. The research is being carried out by a team at Con Slobodchikoff, a professor emeritus at Northern Arizona University, in the US.

The team is using machine learning algorithms to analyze the sounds and body language of different animals, with the aim of developing a universal language that can be understood by both humans and animals. The technology could potentially be used to communicate with a wide range of animals, including dogs, cats, and even wild animals.

According to Slobodchikoff, “The whole idea is to try to get an appreciation for what animals are trying to communicate to us, and then see if there is some way that we can communicate back to them in a way that they can understand.”

The potential applications of this technology are vast, with implications for animal welfare, conservation, and even human-animal relationships. For example, the technology could be used to better understand the needs of pets, or to communicate with endangered species in the wild.

However, the development of this technology is not without its challenges. Animals communicate in a variety of ways, and it can be difficult to determine which signals are meaningful and which are not. Additionally, it can be difficult to accurately interpret the meaning of animal sounds and body language.

Despite these challenges, the team at Northern Arizona University is optimistic about the potential of this technology. As Slobodchikoff explains, “We think we can get there. We’re not there yet, but we think it’s possible.”

Via The Impactlab