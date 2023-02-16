According to the article on Auganix, a team of engineers at MIT has developed a new technology for use in AR and VR devices. The technology involves the creation of vertical, full-color microscopic LEDs.

The new LEDs are said to be smaller and more efficient than traditional LEDs. They are also able to produce a wider range of colors, making them ideal for use in AR and VR displays.

According to the lead author of the study, Prof. Michael Strano, “The key innovation is a new design for the LEDs that allows them to be much smaller and more efficient than traditional LEDs. This is important for AR and VR devices, which require high pixel densities and bright, vibrant colors.”

The team at MIT has been working on the new technology for several years, and they are now in the process of commercializing it for use in AR and VR devices. The technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we experience AR and VR, making it more immersive and realistic than ever before.

In the words of Strano, “We believe that our technology has the potential to greatly enhance the user experience in AR and VR. It’s an exciting time for the industry, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this innovation.”

Via The Impactlab