Ford CEO Jim Farley recently shared his perspective on the future of electric vehicles in an interview with CNBC. According to Farley, the future of EVs will be characterized by “radically simplified” technology and smaller battery sizes.

In the interview, Farley discussed how Ford’s new electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, was designed with a focus on simplicity. He stated, “It’s not about a lot of software features that people can’t use. It’s about the ones they can use.” Farley believes that EV technology will become more simplified as automakers focus on creating vehicles that are easy to use and understand for customers.

Regarding battery size, Farley stated that smaller battery sizes will become the norm in the future of EVs. He stated, “We don’t need the range that’s in the market today, we just need to right-size it for the use case. And that’s what we’re doing.” Farley believes that automakers should focus on creating EVs with the appropriate battery size for their intended use, rather than trying to create vehicles with the longest range possible.

Farley’s perspective on the future of EVs aligns with Ford’s recent actions in the market. The company has announced plans to invest $22 billion in electric vehicles by 2025 and aims to have 40% of its global vehicle volume be electric by 2030. Ford has also announced plans to develop a new battery manufacturing facility with SK Innovation in the United States.

Farley’s comments highlight the increasing importance of simplicity and practicality in the design of electric vehicles. As the market for EVs continues to grow, it will be interesting to see how automakers like Ford continue to adapt to meet the needs of their customers.

Via The Impactlab