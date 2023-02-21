The Attention-Driven Steering (ADS) system, which aims to improve driver engagement and awareness in semi-autonomous vehicles, was developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada, including Krzysztof Czarnecki, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

In a research paper titled “Attention-Driven Steering for Semi-Autonomous Vehicles,” the team provides technical details about the system’s design and implementation. According to Czarnecki, “ADS uses a camera to track the driver’s eye movements and a machine learning algorithm to predict the direction they are looking in. The system then adjusts the vehicle’s steering angle to keep it moving in the same direction as the driver’s gaze.”

The ADS system is intended to reduce the risk of accidents caused by driver distraction or drowsiness, as it can steer the vehicle back on track if the driver looks away from the road. However, the team also cautions that the system could be misused or over-relied on by drivers. As Czarnecki notes, “It is important to evaluate the system’s effectiveness in real-world driving scenarios and ensure that drivers do not become over-reliant on it or try to use it in situations where it is not appropriate.”

Overall, the ADS system represents a promising development in the field of autonomous driving, and could have significant implications for improving safety and driver engagement in semi-autonomous vehicles.

