As reported on Space Daily’s website, a team of engineers has developed a modular system to create efficient and scalable aquatic robots, or “aquabots.” The system was developed by a team of researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University.

The system is designed to enable the creation of aquabots that can adapt to different tasks and environments, allowing for greater efficiency and scalability in their production. In describing the system, the article states that “The modular design allows for rapid design and fabrication of a range of different robotic platforms, including single- and multi-limbed robots, biomimetic robots, and soft robots.”

According to the lead author of the study, Melvin Tan, “The modularity of our system allows for rapid design iterations and customization to different environments and tasks. This opens up new possibilities for using robots in a variety of settings, from deep-sea exploration to inspecting infrastructure in hazardous environments.”

The team hopes that their modular system will be used to create more efficient and adaptable aquatic robots for a variety of purposes, including environmental monitoring, exploration, and search and rescue missions. As Tan explains, “Our system provides a platform for developing a wide range of robots that can operate in aquatic environments with greater efficiency and agility than current designs.”

Via The Impactlab