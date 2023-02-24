RoboTiCan, an Israeli tech company founded in 2019 by former Amazon Robotics executives, has raised $7.5 million in funding to develop battery-free robots. The company aims to create lightweight, agile robots that can operate in various industries, including logistics, agriculture, and warehousing, using energy harvested from their environment.

According to the company’s CEO, Elad Levy, “The funding will enable us to further our mission of creating sustainable, energy-efficient robots that can improve productivity and efficiency in a variety of industries.” The funding round was led by Zohar Zisapel, an Israeli venture capitalist, with participation from other investors.

Levy also stated that the company plans to use the funds to expand its team and accelerate the development of its technology. “We believe that our battery-free robots will have a significant impact on the future of automation, and we’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” he added.

The use of battery-free robots is expected to reduce the environmental impact of their operations and enable them to operate for longer periods without needing to be recharged. The funding from Zohar Zisapel and other investors is expected to help RoboTiCan achieve its goals and advance the field of sustainable robotics.

Via The Impactlab