The scientists believe the new approach will revolutionize 3D cell structures and tissues.

According to a recent article on TechTimes, a team of scientists has developed a method for creating 3D objects using sound. The researchers from the University of Sussex and the University of Bristol in the UK used acoustic holograms to manipulate sound waves and shape tiny particles suspended in water, creating three-dimensional objects that can be seen and touched.

The acoustic holograms used in the study are created by using an array of ultrasonic transducers to create a complex pattern of sound waves that can be manipulated to move particles in precise ways. This allows the researchers to shape the particles into any desired form, including intricate structures such as a tiny model of the Eiffel Tower or a miniature version of a human heart.

The lead researcher on the project, Sriram Subramanian, said that “this technology could revolutionize the way we create and interact with 3D objects, opening up new possibilities for fields such as medicine, engineering, and entertainment.” The technology could be used to create complex shapes and structures that would be difficult or impossible to achieve using traditional manufacturing techniques.

The study has potential implications in the field of biomedicine, where the ability to create complex, 3D structures could be used to create new medical devices or to develop new drugs. The technology could also be used to create tactile interfaces for virtual reality systems or to develop new forms of interactive entertainment.

Overall, the use of acoustic holograms to create 3D objects represents a significant advance in the field of acoustics and has the potential to transform a wide range of industries and applications.

Via The Impactlab