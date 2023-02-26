Robots on display at the National Robotics Programme’s 6th anniversary celebration at SUTD

The Straits Times has published an article titled “Robots assemble! Meet Singapore’s robotic workforce.” The article explores how Singapore is using robots to improve its workforce and increase efficiency in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and construction.

One example is ST Engineering, a company that has developed a robotic arm that can perform tasks such as drilling, polishing, and milling. These tasks were previously done manually and could be time-consuming and dangerous. According to ST Engineering’s Senior Vice-President, Rajnish Gupta, “The robotic arm has enabled us to increase our productivity by up to 50%, as well as improve worker safety.”

In healthcare, robots are being used to assist in tasks such as patient lifting and transportation. Singapore’s Changi General Hospital has implemented a robot named TUG that can transport medicine, meals, and laundry throughout the hospital. The use of TUG has reduced the workload of hospital staff, allowing them to focus on patient care.

In the construction industry, robots are being used to perform tasks such as bricklaying and welding. One such robot is SAM (Semi-Automated Mason), developed by a company called Construction Robotics. SAM can lay bricks three times faster than a human worker and has already been used in several construction projects in Singapore.

The use of robots in Singapore has not only increased efficiency and productivity but has also created new job opportunities. According to Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing, “Robotics is not a replacement for human workers but an enabler for higher-value jobs.” Singapore’s government has also invested in training programs to ensure that its workforce is equipped with the necessary skills to work alongside robots.

Overall, Singapore’s adoption of robotics has shown promising results in improving efficiency and safety while creating new job opportunities.

Via The Impactlab