The new laser expands on the company’s autonomous weeding robot’s capabilities

Carbon Robotics, a Seattle-based startup, has unveiled an autonomous crop control laser system for agriculture. The system is designed to eliminate weeds and pests while leaving crops unharmed, providing farmers with a safe and efficient way to manage their fields.

According to Carbon Robotics’ CEO, Paul Mikesell, “Our system uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence to identify and precisely target weeds and pests, allowing farmers to avoid the use of harmful chemicals and minimize crop damage.”

The system is equipped with a high-powered laser that can be controlled remotely using a smartphone or tablet. It uses a combination of machine learning algorithms and real-time data analysis to identify and target weeds and pests with pinpoint accuracy.

“We’re really excited about the potential of this technology to transform the way that agriculture is done,” says Mikesell. “By providing farmers with a safe and efficient way to manage their fields, we can help them increase yields, reduce costs, and minimize their impact on the environment.”

The company plans to begin testing the system in real-world agricultural settings later this year, with the goal of bringing it to market in the next few years.

“We believe that this technology has the potential to revolutionize agriculture,” says Mikesell. “By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and robotics, we can create a more sustainable and efficient farming system that benefits both farmers and consumers.”

