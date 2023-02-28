Traffic lights could become obsolete in 20 years, an engineer supporting a groundbreaking self-driving cars trial said.

According to an engineer, self-driving cars could render traffic lights obsolete in the next 20 years. Mr. John Miles, a professor of engineering at the University of Cambridge, said that the “autonomous vehicles will need fewer rules than cars driven by humans”. In an interview with The Times, he stated, “A future without traffic lights is feasible as autonomous vehicles become more prevalent and connected.”

Mr. Miles further elaborated on the benefits of such a future, saying that it would lead to fewer accidents and better traffic flow. He also stated that the current system of traffic lights is outdated and that “it’s time for a change”.

However, not everyone is convinced that this is the way forward. Mr. Greg Wilson, a former Formula One engineer, said that the idea of getting rid of traffic lights was “absurd”. He stated that even if self-driving cars become more prevalent, there will still be a need for some form of regulation at junctions and roundabouts.

Regardless of whether or not traffic lights will become obsolete, the development of self-driving cars is certainly an exciting prospect. As Mr. Miles said, “The technology is there, and the benefits are clear.”

Via The Impactlab