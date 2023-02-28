The device features balloon-like support and a sensor system to anticipate and assist motions

The development of a wearable robot known as the “Amadeo Hand” offers hope for patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) who struggle with loss of muscle control and reduced arm function. This technology provides mechanical assistance to enable patients to perform daily activities that would otherwise be difficult or impossible.

The team behind the creation of the Amadeo Hand is led by Dr. Birgit Graf, a researcher from the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA in Germany. Dr. Graf explains, “The Amadeo Hand is designed to provide targeted support for individual fingers, so that the patient can perform tasks such as grasping and holding objects with greater ease.”

Dr. Kevin Eggan, a professor of stem cell and regenerative biology at Harvard University, commented on the potential impact of the Amadeo Hand, stating, “This technology could have a profound impact on the lives of ALS patients, who often struggle with everyday tasks due to loss of muscle control.”

The Amadeo Hand uses sensors and motors to detect the patient’s movements and provide assistance as needed. Clinical trials have already been conducted with ALS patients using the device, and the results have been promising. Patients who used the device showed improved hand function and reported greater independence in daily activities.

Dr. Graf believes that the Amadeo Hand can improve patients’ quality of life and independence. “Our goal is to help these patients maintain their independence and improve their quality of life,” she said.

In conclusion, the development of the Amadeo Hand presents a potential solution for ALS patients who suffer from reduced arm function and muscle control. The technology has undergone clinical trials, and the results have been encouraging. The Amadeo Hand could have a significant impact on the lives of ALS patients, enabling them to perform daily tasks with greater ease and independence.

Via The Impactlab