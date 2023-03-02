China’s Tiangong space station has conducted a series of experiments aimed at advancing space technology, laying the foundation for future missions to the moon and Mars.

“The experiments conducted on the Tiangong space station will not only benefit China’s manned space program but will also contribute to the development of the world’s space industry,” said Yu Dengyun, a researcher with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Among the experiments carried out on the space station were tests on space medicine, space agriculture, space material science, space life science, and space astronomy.

The space medicine experiments focused on the effects of microgravity on the human body, with the goal of developing countermeasures to mitigate the negative impacts of extended stays in space. Researchers also studied the effects of different levels of radiation on biological organisms, which will help improve space radiation protection technology.

The space agriculture experiments aimed to explore the possibility of growing crops in space, which could be crucial for future missions to Mars or other planets. Researchers tested a variety of plants, including wheat, soybeans, and lettuce, and found that they could grow normally in space.

In the space material science experiments, researchers studied the behavior of materials in microgravity, which could lead to the development of new materials with unique properties that can only be achieved in space.

The space life science experiments focused on studying the interactions between living organisms and the space environment, with the goal of understanding how to create self-sustaining ecosystems in space.

Finally, the space astronomy experiments aimed to observe celestial objects from space, free from the interference of the Earth’s atmosphere.

“China’s space station experiments have laid a solid foundation for our future manned missions to the moon and Mars,” said Gu Yidong, deputy chief designer of China’s manned space program.

China is planning to launch its first crewed mission to its space station later this year, and aims to complete the construction of the station by 2022. The country also plans to send a crewed mission to the moon in the next decade.

“The construction of our space station will provide a platform for scientific research and technological development, and will also promote international cooperation in space exploration,” said Yang Liwei, China’s first astronaut and now deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency.

As China’s space program continues to advance, it is poised to become a major player in the global space industry. “China has made great strides in its space technology in recent years, and its achievements have been recognized by the international community,” said Yu Dengyun. “We are confident that our space program will continue to make significant contributions to the peaceful development of mankind’s exploration of the universe.”

Via The Impactlab