A Japanese startup announced plans Tuesday to launch commercial space viewing balloon flights that it hopes will bring an otherwise astronomically expensive experience down to Earth.

The company plans to use high-altitude balloons to carry people and payloads to an altitude of approximately 100,000 feet (30,480 meters), which is above the Earth’s atmosphere.

The balloons will be equipped with a pressurized cabin that can accommodate up to eight passengers and two pilots. The cabin will be designed to provide a comfortable environment for the passengers during the flight, which is expected to last for approximately two hours.

Space BD is currently working on developing the technology required for the balloon flights, including the balloons themselves, the pressurized cabin, and the propulsion system. The company has partnered with several other organizations, including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the University of Tokyo, to help develop the technology.

According to Space BD, the balloon flights will be a more affordable and accessible way for people to experience space travel compared to traditional rockets or spaceplanes. The company plans to offer flights to both individuals and organizations for various purposes, such as scientific research or tourism.

In conclusion, Space BD’s plans to launch balloon flights to the edge of space represent an innovative and exciting development in the field of space travel. If successful, these flights could open up new opportunities for individuals and organizations to experience space travel and conduct scientific research. However, the technology required for such flights is still in development, and it remains to be seen when these balloon flights will become a reality.

